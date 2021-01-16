Dr. Urmila Shende, Judy Coffey join Sonoma County’s vaccination effort

In an attempt to accelerate the sluggish rollout of its coronavirus vaccination program, Sonoma County has appointed a “Vaccine Czar” to coordinate logistics and hired a former health care executive to improve communications with anxious residents wondering how and when they’ll receive their first doses.

Dr. Urmila Shende, a longtime pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente, will oversee the county’s efforts to inoculate its 493,000 residents. Judy Coffey, former area manager for Kaiser’s operations in Sonoma and Marin counties, will be tasked with bolstering outreach and communications around the vaccination campaign.

Their work will be daunting. As of Thursday, 15,896 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines had gone into the arms of Sonoma County residents and medical staff, a tiny fraction of the number that will be needed to fully immunize the community against a scourge that has infected more than 23,000 people and killed at least 234 in the county.

It could take well over a half-million doses to achieve herd immunity in the county.

Dr. Kismet Baldwin, the county’s deputy health officer, said Friday the state has fulfilled each of the weekly allocations it has promised the county. However, the shipments are far short of the number needed to vaccinate more than 100,000 people in Sonoma County over the age of 65, a population group that was promised access to the vaccine this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom. They are the largest segment of Phase 1B, Tier 1 of the state’s prioritization system, a tier that also includes workers in education, child care and emergency services, among others. The county hopes to begin serving that group later this month.

“Are we getting enough? I would say no,” Baldwin said. “We do not have enough doses for that total population.”

Shende will officially be known as Sonoma County’s vaccine manager. Her precise role in supporting county health officer Dr. Sundari Mase, Baldwin, Department of Health Services director Barbie Robinson and other key players in the county’s vaccination effort is a bit imprecise and may evolve over time. Some, Coffey included, are calling her the Vaccine Czar.

“Barb and Dr. Mase are at that executive leadership level, that 30,000-foot perspective,” said Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “I see Dr. Shende as a bridge between that perspective and getting boots on the ground and shots in the arm. It’s critical to have that glue, to be perfectly honest.”

Hopkins noted that local health officials are trying to attack both the COVID-19 epidemic, with all of the contract tracing and safety policy it entails, and the fastest-moving vaccine mobilization in human history.

“And at the same time,” Hopkins said. “This is the biggest surge the county has faced yet, and we’re also trying to get vaccinations out the door as quickly as possible.”

Shende emphasized that she will be working closely with Ken Tasseff, the county’s health care privacy officer who is now acting as vaccine mission manager.

Shende has worked as a pediatrician in Sonoma County for more than two decades. She moved to Santa Rosa in 1988 with her husband, Kaiser doctor Christopher Crossland, when their first son was 7 weeks old. They raised two children here, and Shende has supported countless other families doing the same — first in private pediatric practice, and since 2009 through Kaiser.

She started volunteering with the county as a contact tracer soon after the pandemic broke out last March and steadily expanded her role in the fight against the coronavirus. Until last week, she co-chaired a small team working on COVID issues in schools, and was on another, made up mostly of public health nurses, investigating school outbreaks.

Shende is optimistic Sonoma County will get the doses of vaccine it needs to serve seniors 65 and older when their appointed tier opens up. She is also a realist.

“We don’t have that much vaccine,” she said. “On average, we’re receiving 3,000 doses per week. The numbers make this a challenge.”

And if things go as planned, the logistics are about to get a lot harder. So far, all of the scheduled vaccinations within the county have gone to health care workers, public safety personnel, and residents and staff at senior care homes. Those are easily identifiable, largely self-contained groups of people. When the system expands to everyone 65 and over and, around the same time, to workers in food and agriculture, the county will be pressed to ensure the right people are being served.

Coffey will be tasked with engaging stakeholders to ensure the vaccine is distributed equitably and efficiently. She will help sort through the deluge of calls and emails the county is receiving daily in regard to vaccinations, and will work with stakeholders to identify eligible candidates. She said those stakeholders will include everyone from chambers of commerce to nonprofits like Catholic Charities that serve the homeless, board members of arts groups, tourism professionals and the managers of private companies.

“The big thing is to get the communication flow across,” Coffey said.

The job will draw upon her 30-year career with Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa, the last 14-plus as senior vice president and area manager. Coffey retired in 2019, but quickly joined several boards and became a senior consultant for Leap Solutions, a business management consulting firm. Since March, she has served as a community member of The Press Democrat editorial board, which helps set the direction of the newspaper’s editorial positions on its opinion pages.

When her name came up during a session of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 6, several board members expressed excitement about her potential involvement. One was Hopkins.

“One of the great things Judy brings is a lifetime of service in the local health community,” Hopkins said Friday. “She has those relationships. People can pick up the phone if they have problems with a certain sector having trouble getting vaccinations.”

Like Shende, Coffey is preaching patience during this clunky early stage of the vaccination process, though she knows her message might not be received warmly by an anxious populace.

“We have to go slow, as bad as that sounds,” she said. “We have to be thoughtful and mindful. Someone told me the state should be first come, first served for vaccinations. Oh, my god, that could be a mess. Millions are getting the virus, and thousands are dying. I understand the urgency. But the rollout will have to be sincere, honest, and people have to realize it’ll be fluid.”

The county will pay Shende $115 per hour as a contractor. It has signed a contract for $50,000 with Leap Solutions Group, a Santa Rosa consulting firm that employs Coffey.

