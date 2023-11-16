Driver, 90, who died after Petaluma collision ID’d

Authorities on Wednesday identified the 90-year-old driver who died Monday after her vehicle crashed into an SUV during heavy traffic on Highway 101 in Petaluma.

Just after 4:40 p.m., Barbara Solve, of Cotati, was driving north on the highway faster than the flow of traffic when her Honda CR-V hit the back of a Land Rover Range Rover south of East Washington Street.

Solve was taken by ambulance to Petaluma Valley Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

She was identified Wednesday by the Sonoma County Coroner Unit.

The driver of the Range Rover went to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for minor to moderate injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the CHP-Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

