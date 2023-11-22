Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after fatal crash east of Petaluma

A Santa Rosa woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after a fatal crash Tuesday east of Petaluma, authorities said.

The woman was driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck south on Lakeville Highway just before 2:40 p.m. when the truck veered into the opposite lane and crashed into a Toyota Tundra near Stage Gulch Road, the California Highway Patrol-Santa Rosa discovered in a preliminary investigation.

The crash forced the Toyota to then turn and crash into a Kia Sorento SUV traveling behind the Chevrolet, a CHP-Santa Rosa news release said.

The Kia flipped, injuring both of its occupants.

The passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. She will be identified by the Sonoma County Coroner Unit after her family is notified.

The Kia’s driver was airlifted to John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical Center to be treated for major injuries, CHP-Santa Rosa spokesperson officer David deRutte said.

The Toyota’s driver had moderate injuries and was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital.

CHP is still investigating the collision but determined the driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Maria Sebastian, 57, had been driving under the influence.

Sebastian was booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa on suspicion of the two felony charges.

She is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail.

Sebastian is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

