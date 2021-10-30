Driver dies after truck flips in Cotati

A man died Friday night after his Dodge pickup left the roadway and flipped on West Sierra Avenue near West School Road in Cotati, the CHP said.

Officers responded to a call that a man was trapped in an overturned vehicle and appeared seriously injured around 10:22 p.m., according to CHP spokesperson Officer David deRutte.

CHP officers and fire personnel found the overturned pickup off the road. The driver and lone occupant was not wearing a seat belt, deRutte said.

Fire personnel extricated him from the truck. The man was pronounced dead in the ambulance en route to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, deRutte said.

Authorities said they believed the man had been traveling west on West Sierra Avenue. The investigation is ongoing as officers work to determine the cause of the crash.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has not released the man’s identity.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Santa Rosa CHP at 707-588-1400.

