Subscribe

Driver dies after truck flips in Cotati

EMILY WILDER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 30, 2021, 4:13PM
Updated 7 hours ago

A man died Friday night after his Dodge pickup left the roadway and flipped on West Sierra Avenue near West School Road in Cotati, the CHP said.

Officers responded to a call that a man was trapped in an overturned vehicle and appeared seriously injured around 10:22 p.m., according to CHP spokesperson Officer David deRutte.

CHP officers and fire personnel found the overturned pickup off the road. The driver and lone occupant was not wearing a seat belt, deRutte said.

Fire personnel extricated him from the truck. The man was pronounced dead in the ambulance en route to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, deRutte said.

Authorities said they believed the man had been traveling west on West Sierra Avenue. The investigation is ongoing as officers work to determine the cause of the crash.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has not released the man’s identity.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Santa Rosa CHP at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette