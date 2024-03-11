A 51-year-old Rohnert Park woman was transported to the hospital Sunday after accidentally driving her vehicle into the downtown Petaluma Bank of America building, police said.

The incident, which occurred just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, caused minor injuries to the driver and minor damage to the building at 200 Kentucky St., said Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano.

“The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage which caused the airbags to deploy,“ Glaviano said. ”The cause of the collision is believed to be pedal confusion.“

The unnamed driver was treated at the hospital and released. Neither drugs nor alcohol were indicated to be a factor.