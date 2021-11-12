Andy Mattern knew exactly what he was looking for as he scanned the receding edges of Lake Mendocino.

Finally, he spotted the tops of a handful of wooden stakes protruding from the mud and bird droppings along the shoreline.

Cut from virgin redwood almost a century earlier, those stakes had been driven into the ground by his grandfather, Lorenzo Fracchia, to support his grapevines.

That was early in the 20th century, when there was no lake.

Coyote Valley was home to a vibrant young settlement of immigrants from northern Italy, struggling farmers and families, the Fracchias among them.

And now it was as if the drought-ravaged lake’s receding waters had opened a window to the past for Lorenzo Fracchia’s descendants.

A week earlier, Mattern and his brother had taken their 93-year-old mother, Jeanette Fracchia Byland, to the same spot, the place where she’d lived the first 12 years of her life.

The trip was reminiscent of one Mattern had made 44 years earlier with his grandmother, the last time the lake was this low. Back then they were able to see the foundation of the family home, the one Jeanette grew up in.

“I’m kind of living my life all over again.” — Jeanette Fracchia Byland

This time, everything was buried under decades of lake silt.

Still the water had withdrawn enough to reveal dozens of gnarled vines that Lorenzo Fracchia planted there in 1926 and that had been underwater now for more than 60 years.

“Wow,” Mattern said. “My grandfather’s vines. That’s amazing.”

Mattern pried loose a few stakes to take home for family members as keepsakes.

“You could still stake a vine with them. That’s how good they were,” he said.

Recent rainstorms have raised the lake level enough to submerge the area again, but those recent visits remain vivid, as do the memories they refreshed.

“I’m kind of living my life all over again,” Jeanette said.

Andy Mattern, 71, walks out to the middle of a dried out Lake Mendocino in October 2021 to the site of his grandfather's home and vineyard planted in 1926 when the Italian immigrant family moved into what was then Coyote Valley. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

***

It was a trek to get out to the northern edges of Lake Mendocino, to the muddy fringes of water pooled toward the center of the lake bed at the peak of the drought in mid-October.

Before construction of the dam that would help tame the Russian River and form part of the region’s complex water supply system, immigrants from the Piedmont region of northwest Italy came to this place to settle the land and build their lives.

Coyote Valley prior to 1958, when Lake Mendocino was filled. (Historical Society of Mendocino County, Ukiah, California)

Many, like Lorenzo Fracchia, planted wine grapes to sell and to use in their own wine, carrying on the customs of their homeland and laying the groundwork for the viticultural traditions that still dominate the area’s economy.

There were the Aggis, Accorneros, Ghiringellis, Massavellis, the Fracchias and the Garzinis — the growing family of Batista Garzini, who arrived in the valley in 1907 and was the first of the northern Italian immigrants to put down roots there.

The Dal Pozzos, Guntlys, Bartolomeis, Parduccis and others would arrive a bit later.

For half a century after Garzini settled there, properties in the Coyote Valley were divided and sold and farmed until finally the homes were emptied and purchased by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which built a dam and flooded the valley more than 60 years ago.

Lake Mendocino plays a critical role in providing flood control and delivering water to domestic and agricultural users along the upper reaches of the Russian River.

It is also a popular destination for recreation. Until the drought, speedboats and Jet Skis plied its waters.

Coyote Valley School Class, 1935. (Historical Society of Mendocino County, Ukiah, California)

Where bass and catfish normally reside now, farms and country roads, orchards, vineyards, a dairy and two schoolhouses once provided the backdrop for a hardscrabble life that tested the Fracchias through the age of Prohibition, the Great Depression and an emerging World War.

The most dramatic family stories are well enough known to Lorenzo Fracchia’s children and grandchildren.

There was the day, for instance, in 1929 when he was arrested and jailed overnight for bootlegging potent grappa, a pomace brandy made from the grape leftovers from winemaking, which helped sustain his family during Prohibition.

There also was the time after “the killer freeze” of May 1930 that destroyed the region’s grape crops, including Fracchia’s. When the bank came for his tractor, Lorenzo Fracchia reputedly climbed atop it with his shotgun, and said, “You take my tractor, you take my life,” his grandson said. “And they let him keep the tractor.”