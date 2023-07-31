Petaluma police said a drunken driver rear-ended a vehicle on Lakeville Highway Saturday night, fled the scene, and ended up rear-ending a second vehicle a block away, potentially causing injuries to both of the rear-ended drivers.

According to police, 28-year-old Miguel Cruz Lopez was driving along Lakeville Highway a little before 11:30 p.m. on July 29 when he collided with a vehicle at Marina Avenue and fled the scene. However, they added, he only got as far as Baywood Drive – one block east on Lakeville Highway – before hitting a second vehicle.

“The drivers of both vehicles had complaint of pain due to the collisions,” police said.

Authorities reported that Cruz Lopez, a Petaluma resident, “had objective signs of alcohol intoxication and showed impairment while performing field sobriety tests.” He was arrested and taken to Sonoma County jail, where authorities determined he had a block alcohol content of approximately three times the legal limit.

Cruz Lopez was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run, both felonies.

The Petaluma Police Department again reminded drivers that those “caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”