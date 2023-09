DUI crash in Petaluma leads to arrest

A car crash on S. McDowell Boulevard early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Petaluma man in what police described as a drunken driver hitting a parked car.

Police received multiple calls at 3:52 a.m. Sunday about the crash in the 900 block of S. McDowell, where a silver BMW had left the roadway, barreled into the front yard of a residence and collided with a parked car in the driveway, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the BMW had been occupied by a male driver – Daniel Niles, Jr., 21, of Petaluma – and a female passenger. Neither was injured in the crash.

Niles appeared to have been driving southbound on McDowell and attempted to make a left turn onto Covey Way, but was unable to complete the turn, police said.

This device is unable to display framed content. Click here to view this embed.

Officers observed that Niles showed signs of intoxication and conducted a DUI investigation, determining that he had been driving under the influence, according to police. He was taken to Sonoma County jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.