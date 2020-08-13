During pandemic, boating in Petaluma goes viral

Jeff Kellogg tried to avoid using the now-clichéd word used to characterize most things these days. But as he described the empty warehouse of Petaluma’s largest boat shop, the Clavey Paddlesports co-owner kept coming back to it: “Unprecedented.”

In the 25 years that the Petaluma Boulevard North store has been in business, Kellogg has never experienced such a run on his collection of kayaks, rafts, and other gear as he’s had this summer.

“Immediately after reopening the demand was enormous,” Kellogg said. “We’ve sold through a lot, we have very little for sale right now.”

Last week, he only had one kayak left for sale, a far cry from the robust stock of roughly 15 different models he and co-owner Anne Kellogg usually keep on hand, including multiples of select boat types. Their stand-up paddleboards, rafts, fishing and camping gear have also been flying of the shelves.

Similar to bicycle and outdoor recreation shops, Clavey Paddlesports’ sparsely-stocked walls bear the results of this shelter-in-place summer, driving residents to find ways to shake off their cabin fever while remaining socially-distanced and close to home.

For many local residents, that includes hitting the Petaluma River.

Although rentals are increasingly hard to find due to health concerns and several boating clubs remain shuttered for the season, river recreation remains afloat, even increasing in some sectors over the past few months.

Greg Sabourin, founder of the North Bay Rowing Club and the Float House project in the Turning Basin, has long been an advocate of encouraging more recreation on the Petaluma River. But he never anticipated a pandemic would be the push that many people needed.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard people say they’ve bought a kayak and left it sitting in the rafters, like a gym membership that you buy but never use,” Sabourin said. “But a lot of people dusted off their boats and got back on the river once things opened up again.”

While the river fills with leisurely paddlers, some of the town’s organized boating teams are also returning to the waterway.

After those first few disquieted months of shelter-in-place, when the river was as deserted as downtown streets, members of a few racing clubs have returned, albeit with several adjustments to comply with the ever-present need to socially distance.

Petaluma is home to at least five independent boating clubs, filling the 19-mile-long waterway with various types of craft, from lacquered racing kayaks and long sculling boats to stand-up paddleboards and even outrigger canoes.

The Lokahi Outrigger Canoe Club has not been on the water since mid-March, and Friends of the Petaluma River’s Sunday free boat rental program isn’t expected to reopen until late August.

North Bay Rowing Club, one of the largest boating clubs in town, emerged from several weeks of closure to offer some solo practices for its group of rowers, which include local competitive school teams, the Sonoma State University crew and recreational classes for amateurs of all ages.

Sabourin said the club’s sudden shift from team boats to singles has put a strain on their fleet, with the queues to get single-person craft skyrocketing. It’s also severely impacted team practices, especially for the school programs that have had to halt much of their activities.

“We’re now looking at the end of summer here and fall, when these programs traditionally pick up,” Sabourin said. Some of these clubs will be able to continue for the most part if they’re maintaining social distancing, but for the North Bay Rowing programs, we don’t know yet what things will look like.”

At the North Bay Rowing Club’s boatyard at Foundry Wharf, members of the sprint kayaking Rivertown Racers are settling into a new type of season, unfamiliar to the one that its most elite athletes envisioned for themselves just a few months prior.

The seven-year-old kayak and surfski racing team has about 15 members aged between 10 and 20 years old. In normal years, the kids would be preparing for a host of races and competitions, with its older and more advanced racers eyeing prestigious national and international competitions.

With all competitions canceled this year, and next year’s slate unknown, 17-year-old Petaluma resident and racer Philip Majumdar is still adjusting to the changes.

“I went last year and got brutally beat, so I was looking at this year to train and prepare myself to try to do better next year. That’s up in the air now,” Majumdar said. “And training by yourself is a lot harder, and it’s harder to gauge your progress without competing in different rivers.”

Nonetheless, the Rivertown Racers are back on the Petaluma River in full force, despite the new limitations. But unlike last summer, they’re now sharing the water with more paddlers than coach Misha Riszkiewicz says he’s seen in years.

Back at Clavey Paddlesports, the increase in river recreation is proving good for business. Yet, the pandemic is also wreaking havoc on their formerly reliable supply lines, leaving the shop’s warehouse bare as owners Jeff and Anne Kellogg struggle to secure resupplies from manufacturers that are overburdened or otherwise impacted by effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s more demand than there is supply,” Kellogg said. “My big concern is that this could end tomorrow, we could lock down again. We don’t know how that will affect demand, we’re just taking it one step at a time.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)