Early returns show tight school board race

Early returns in the race for two seats on the Petaluma Joint Union High School District board show what could be a tight race, as incumbents Sheldon Gen and Ellen Webster try to fend off challengers Linda Judah and Carol Ann Street.

With just 39 of 63 precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the preliminary results show Gen in the lead with 30.2% of the votes so far. Meanwhile, initial returns show Webster and newcomer Judah nearly neck and neck, with 26.25% to 25.04%. Street has collected 18.51% of votes so far.

In a year roiled by the coronavirus pandemic, which has placed far-reaching pressures on education, those elected will help steer the city’s largest school district through an unprecedented time.

While the district’s schools grapple with distance learning, social justice movements have also permeated city schools, pushing for a greater culture of inclusion and diversity.

Although Gen, 54, currently holds a seat on the board, this marks his first election. He was appointed last summer following former board member Frank Lynch’s death. A Petaluma resident, Gen teaches public policy at San Francisco State University.

Webster, 65, has only served one term on the city’s largest school board but she is the current president and most experienced member. She was first elected in 2016 and is a former Tomales High School teacher with 30 years of teaching experience.

This is the first campaign for public office for Judah, 52, a former Petaluma High School science teacher who currently works for the U.S. Census. Born and raised in the Petaluma area, she earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from San Francisco State University.

Street, 76, is longtime teacher who retired from Petaluma Junior High School last year. She formerly served two terms on the Cinnabar School District Board.