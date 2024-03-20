East Washington baseball field edges closer to completion

It’s been nearly two decades in the making. But soon, the highly anticipated baseball field at the new Petaluma Community Sports Complex will be ready for its close-up.

On Monday, a unanimous City Council consent calendar vote approved a resolution that officially accepted the completion of the Petaluma Community Baseball Field, which will be used by baseball players of all levels, including the Petaluma Leghorns -- the local American Legion Baseball League organization which has been a critical partner in getting the project completed.

During the meeting, council members and staff reiterated that project approval indicates the completion of the base project, which includes the field itself, while other aspects of the park like bleachers, restrooms and lighting were not originally included in the funded project items and are still awaiting installation.

“We should be thanking our partners, the Leghorns, and others who have stepped up,” said Mayor Kevin McDonnell. “And we should note that it’s just the next phase of that entire project. ... Some of the other amenities are going to be built out over time and as funds become available.”

The Petaluma Leghorns have not only collaborated on design elements of the park, but have also helped with in-kind contributions to get an electronic scoreboard, team dugouts, landscaping and other field amenities put in. The Leghorns also raised about $164,000 in donations and have committed to further fundraising efforts in the future that they hope to incorporate for facility improvements and maintenance.

“This is a community project and will benefit the entire community,” said Chris Cort, president of the Leghorns Boards of Directors. He said he sees the ballpark being a major asset to the city as tournaments, competitions and other events bring people to stay overnight in Petaluma.

Cort added, “When people come to the ballpark, we want them to have a great experience.”

Opening Day celebrations for the field, located at the eastern end of town at 2430 East Washington St., are expected to take place June 1.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.608392&lat=38.26345&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

As of now, the grandstands and restrooms are not expected to reach completion until 2025, Cort said, but there will be portable restrooms provided for upcoming events in the meantime, as well as alternatives for concessions until the main concession stand is finalized.

In 2007, city leaders approved the master plan for a $23 million, multi-phased sports complex located at the East Washington site, also known as the Petaluma Community Sports Fields. In 2015, Phase 1 of the project was completed, which entailed three new multi-use soccer and lacrosse fields, along with parking and field lighting, all which were budgeted at $6.5 million.

The new baseball diamond is part of Phase 2 of the project, which was redesigned and rebid in 2022 due to a budget shortfall, according to a March 18 staff report. In April 2022, the city awarded a $4.8 million contract to O.C. Jones & Sons, Inc., to construct the field.

Cort said the Leghorns agreed to cover the budget shortfall as best they could, which could amount to $2 million.

Construction then began in June 2022 and was originally expected to be completed in January 2023. However, along with rainy conditions that led to construction setbacks, several enhancements requested by the Petaluma Leghorns and Parks and Recreation, and unforeseen site conditions, led to a contract extension to November 2023, the staff report said.

“Due to ongoing drainage design issues with the bioretention facilities, property boundary disputes with the neighboring golf course (which limited wetland mitigation work), contractor procurement problems, and necessary rework from quality control issues, the project was not deemed completed by Public Works & Utilities CIP Division until Jan. 29, 2024,“ city staff said in the report.

The field construction was funded by a combination of Parkland Impact Fees, Traffic Impact Fees and General Fund and Measure U funds.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.