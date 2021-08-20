Subscribe

Ecology Center seeks teen interns

INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
August 19, 2021, 5:06PM
Updated 44 minutes ago

Sonoma Ecology Center’s teen Enviroleader seasonal employment program is now hiring. Six teens will be hired for paid positions for 7-10 hours per week this fall to help support community gardens, climate action and education programs at Sonoma Garden Park and build work-related skills.

The program requires employees to be at the garden every Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. weekly from Sept. 1 through Nov. 10. 19996 Seventh St. E. in Sonoma.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 27; interviews will be virtually held on Aug. 30 with a quick turnaround date start date of Sept. 1.

More information is online at sonomaecologycenter.org/enviroleaders.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette