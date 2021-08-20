Ecology Center seeks teen interns

Sonoma Ecology Center’s teen Enviroleader seasonal employment program is now hiring. Six teens will be hired for paid positions for 7-10 hours per week this fall to help support community gardens, climate action and education programs at Sonoma Garden Park and build work-related skills.

The program requires employees to be at the garden every Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. weekly from Sept. 1 through Nov. 10. 19996 Seventh St. E. in Sonoma.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 27; interviews will be virtually held on Aug. 30 with a quick turnaround date start date of Sept. 1.

More information is online at sonomaecologycenter.org/enviroleaders.