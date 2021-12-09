Editorial: A slew of superb performances from Petaluma football teams

There were those who wanted to put an asterisk next to LeBron James’ fourth NBA championship, coming, as it did, in the Orlando, Florida, “Bubble” during the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season.

Say what you will about the motivations of the pro-asterisk crowd in this particular case, but we’re sure at least some of them truly cared about the sanctity of fair competition. Their voices, clamoring for Kyrie or Klay, cried out for untainted competition.

It’s true the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the sports world into a sort of controlled chaos. But if that’s true for the professionals, imagine the affects on high school student athletes.

This fall sports season was the first “normal” sports season since the pandemic sullied the spring season in 2020. There was a palpable excitement, particularly for high school football, which had labored through an odd, shortened spring season.

It was hardly fair to ask these kids - and most are kids, younger than 18 - to pick up where they left off, to represent their schools and communities, to entertain us all while hitting, throwing and catching as if the word “rust” was solely reserved for rotting autos. They’re not pros, after all.

But here’s the thing: That’s just what many of them did, and far greater than most could have imagined.

The St. Vincent High School football team became co-champion of the North Bay League Redwood during its first year in the league, and became the first Petaluma football team to advance to the California Interscholastic Federation’s Northern California Championship game. The Mustangs, who fell short against Argonaut last Friday, were just one game away from playing for a state championship. Incredible!

St. Vincent had company in the postseason, with all three Petaluma teams reaching the North Coast Section football playoffs.

On top of a playoff berth, Casa Grande became the first Vine Valley Athletic League team to beat Vintage High School in football. And the Gauchos finished with a well-deserved share of the league championship.

Casa Grande also avenged its spring Egg Bowl loss to Petaluma High School with a 57-35, record-setting win against the crosstown rival. In that late October game, the two teams combined for the most points in the rivalry, topping the previous mark of 72 set in 2018.

Speaking of records, Gauchos quarterback Jacob Porteous set a North Coast Section and Bay Area mark when he threw for 647 yards on 29-of-52 passing in a 49-35 win at Santa Rosa’s Maria Carrillo High School. The nearly 650 yards Porteous amassed was also good for the fifth-highest total in state history, according to MaxPreps.

Very little, however, could top what each of the teams was able to accomplish in just putting together a solid season after more than a year of coronavirus-caused upheaval. That goes, too, for the players and coaches in all other fall sports.

No asterisks required.