Editorial: Council right to move toward district-based elections

We’ve long wondered when Petaluma would finally migrate to district-based elections. The city, Sonoma County’s second largest, is quite famously divided between east and west by Highway 101.

But that division goes deeper than geography. The two sides of town differ sharply in terms of layout and design, and the traffic patterns alone are enough to make many Petalumans want to keep to their side of the highway.

Add in the fact that the east side, where 60% of the city’s residents live, don’t have a single representative on the Petaluma City Council, and the cause for concern is clear.

It’s amid this backdrop that a Malibu-based lawyer sent a letter in late August threatening city officials with a lawsuit if those leaders didn’t transition to a district-based election scheme for selecting city council members.

Such a system would divide the city into districts of roughly equal size, and electing a city council member from each of those districts, and the city council acceded to those demands Monday, voting to move forward with work to adopt a district-based election framework. We could see district elections as soon as next November.

“This is ultimately one of the more important decisions this council or any council can make, as to how we elect our officials,” Petaluma City Council member Dave King said during the council’s Monday meeting. “I’m ready to support the declaration of the intent to initiate procedures to consider transitioning from at-large elections to district-based elections.”

We agree with King. This is important stuff.

We’re not sure why a Malibu lawyer cares what happens in Petaluma. But we’re not inclined to object to this case of interloping, because the lawyer, Ken Shenkman, happens to be right. Petaluma’s at-large system has rarely resulted in the election of a Latino council member. At the very least, Petaluma deserves an eastside voice – or several – at the decision-making table.

As far as we can tell, there are only two avenues for Petaluma’s transition:

∎ Complete, district-based elections that divide the city into seven equal districts.

∎ A hybrid model, with six equal districts and a mayor elected by the entire city.

Given the concerns with provincialism – council members worried more about their cluster of neighborhoods than the common good of the city – we’re more supportive of Option 2, which would yield at least one voice for the city as a whole. And it would be a powerful voice, as the mayor has the ability to steer council agendas.

In the meantime, Petaluma residents have plenty of power to help guide the process and provide feedback during the transition. We encourage everyone to speak up, share their thoughts and help guide their community into the next era of city government.

In the coming weeks, we expect Petaluma will announce at least two public meetings to gather input on the process. We encourage everyone who is able to attend, and to make their voices heard.