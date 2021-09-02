Editorial: First Amendment lawsuit against Petaluma a waste of time, money

In just a few short weeks, Petaluma’s ad hoc committee on policing and race relations will submit its final recommendations to the city council, capping a months-long investment of time, talent and energy from more than two dozen dedicated local residents.

Although we share reservations about the slow pace of change, we’re proud to be part of a city that heard its residents and pivoted to provide an avenue to address long-simmering concerns. It will be up to city leaders, including seven Petaluma City Council members, to follow through.

As praiseworthy as the work has been, though, it has also been plagued with distraction. And that’s regrettable.

Since March, an undercurrent of upset has sucked up the oxygen in the room and drawn away city resources in order to grapple with one member’s problematic social media posts and the hurt those posts caused to others.

Now that member, Stefan Perez, just one of 28 members on the committee, has chosen to sue the city in an effort to win back his spot. The point of the lawsuit cannot be to have a voice in the proceedings. As Petaluma’s representative in federal court, attorney Kevin Gilbert, said during a hearing last week, Perez can still speak during the public comment portions of the meetings, including the final meeting, set for Sept. 21.

It can’t be to restore his reputation. The battle lines have already been drawn in this community.

No. Perez is seeking vengeance. And his lawyer punctuated that point in an ultimatum sent Aug. 2 to city leaders, saying that if his client wasn’t reinstated, he would initiate litigation that would “…result in significant financial expense to the City of Petaluma and its citizens.”

We doubt Perez will come out on top in his First Amendment lawsuit. But there’s no doubt he will cost the city, and its taxpayers, good money in the process.

That’s regrettable, too. And we have more regrets.

We regret that Perez made the posts – including complaints about social media companies removing Nazi and Hitler imagery. We regret that people felt unsafe, and felt forced into action to protect themselves and the integrity of the committee and its mission. And we regret that the city, its consultant, Tracey Webb, its lawyers and our elected city council members were forced to spend hundreds of hours dealing with this sideshow – more than 150 hours in total, Gilbert told the court last week.

There’s no doubt that time could have been put to much better use delving more deeply into issues of race and policing in our community.

We’ve got plenty of regret left over for social media, which, despite all of its benefits, can surely be a cesspool that too often brings out the worst in us all.

In written testimony, Perez sought to explain the context of his social media posts, feigning at times ignorance and innocence – just a boy who had too much fun online.

It’s not lost on us how silly it is that a federal judge, appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, is being forced to weigh in on Hitler gifs and Anime memes.

The whole charade is offensive to the court, and is an affront to the important work, too long in coming, that’s being undertaken in Petaluma.

We hope the judge will see through to quickly spike Perez’s lawsuit, and that the committee can get back to the legitimate work at hand.