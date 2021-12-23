Editorial: From the vaccine rollout to unprecedented drought, what a year it’s been in Petaluma

What’s the dominant storyline of 2021 in Petaluma?

Is it the vaccine rollout, which for a time was more successful in our city than anywhere else in Sonoma County?

Is it the drought, where local dairy farmers were forced to truck in water or cull herds - or both - and where city leaders instituted water restrictions to ensure adequate supply heading into next year?

Or could it be the city’s efforts to combat a homelessness crisis that has grown stronger and more visible during the pandemic?

Maybe it’s the pandemic itself. COVID-19 lingers, despite the best efforts of most in our community. But enough residents have been inoculated, and enough of the spread has been slowed to allow us to harken back to a sense of community seemingly lost in time.

Whether it was John Volpi serenading customers with his accordion once again at Volpi’s Ristorante & Bar in May, or the chop-chop of huey helicopter blades above the annual Veterans Day Parade for the first time since November 2019, our local comeback had a soundtrack in 2021.

Can’t pick one? Join the crowd - just mind the social distancing guidelines.

There was a humorous aside many of us used in the first several months of the pandemic, as deaths mounted and the politics of a presidential race heated up.

“Last week was one heck of a year,” the saying went, or something like it.

In Petaluma, 2021 was a heck of a year.

As we look ahead to next year, it’s important to reflect on where we’ve been. It can tell us important things about where we’re going.

In January, residents welcomed the most diverse local school board in history. And while most of the focus remained rightfully on the reopening of schools, teacher vaccinations and student learning loss during months of remote learning, leaders at Petaluma City Schools have been quietly advancing a host of initiatives meant to bolster diversity, equity and inclusion.

Just one small example is the selection of the board’s first student trustees - one each from Casa Grande High School, Petaluma High School and a representative from the alternative schools.

We’re excited about where Petaluma City Schools can go from here.

Also in 2021, more than two dozen Petalumans moved the ball forward on equity as part of committee dedicated to community race relations, presenting official recommendations Dec. 13 to the Petaluma City Council.

The committee, established in the wake of a summer of Black Lives Matter protests, spent most of 2021 working toward more than 30 recommendations, including a call for independent police oversight.

More than a year later, as cities like Walnut Creek bolster police ranks amid a high-profile retail theft spree, is there still momentum locally for change?

We’re hopeful - and not just for civilian oversight, but for real progress toward equity and inclusion locally, to ensure our city, which has made a name for itself with progressive environmental policies continues to lead the way on other fronts.

There are still more lessons from the year. City leaders in 2021 put an unprecedented amount of time, energy and money toward addressing the homelessness crisis.

In June, the City Council bolstered support for the nonprofit Downtown Streets Team and doubled funding for the Committee the Shelterless, which runs the city’s largest homeless shelter, the Mary Isaak Center.

In September the City Council agreed to move forward with a “tiny homes” plan that would use $338,000 of the $1.7 million federal coronavirus relief dollars to build 24 interim housing units as an extension of the Mary Isaak Center. The project is set to be completed by late January, and would also assist residents with mental health services, substance abuse treatment and other on-site services.

There’s been much progress to date. But with nearly 300 residents identified as homeless locally, there’s much work to be done.

That’s why we were pleased to see Petaluma throw in for $24 million in state funding to buy a hotel to house homeless residents, and even more pleased to see Sonoma County chip in $750,000 toward Petaluma’s first tiny home village.

“There has been a big shift, and we’re all working together to serve the entire community,” said Petaluma Housing Manager Karen Shimizu, crediting the leadership of the Board of Supervisors and the Petaluma City Council. “That has been a welcome change. For our most vulnerable members of the community, there aren’t geographic boundaries.”

We’ve long known homelessness is a regional - statewide, even - problem. And we’re hopeful for a more regional approach in 2022.

With all that took place in 2021, there remains unfinished business heading into 2022, starting with the ongoing housing crisis, which stretches well beyond homelessness and will require tough decisions by the City Council.

One such decision might involve the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, the 55-acre, centrally located piece of property that was kept on the back burner throughout 2021 while city officials studied the matter - and while fairgrounds supporters stewed.

We’re hopeful for robust community engagement and, dare we say it, collaboration among all sides working toward a solution that benefits all Petalumans.

Can we do it?

Well, we got through 2021, didn’t we?