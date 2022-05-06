Editorial: Glad to see Petaluma residents welcomed back to in-person council meetings

This week, for the first time since March 16, 2020, Petaluma City Council welcomed residents to an in-person meeting.

Sonoma County’s second-largest city was one of the last to return to the in-person format amid the waning COVID-19 pandemic, and residents, clearly, were ready for the return.

Before the council met Monday night, advocates staged a demonstration urging city leaders to embrace stronger protections for renters. And during the meeting, numerous residents showed up donning yellow safety vests to campaign for safer streets.

It’s the kind of public politicking we haven’t seen in two years, and we’re pleased to see that little bit of Americana come back. So were council members.

“It felt great,” said council member Brian Barnacle, who participated in his first public, in-person meeting since he was elected in November 2020. “The beauty of local government is you still have to face your constituents when you vote, and we got to see that.”

It was also Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay’s first time at an in-person meeting on the council, and while he likes the in-person format, he was glad that he was introduced to the City over Zoom, which he said was a good way to start out.

“It’s certainly different to look out and see people,” Pocekay said. “It didn’t need to be this long, but in the end, having been on Zoom made it a little easier for me.”

Masks were optional and neither social distancing nor proof of vaccination were required from those who attended. Council members, however, were separated by a clear, acrylic plastic barrier.

We’re pleased the two-year hiatus did not dull residents’ sense of decorum, as the meeting went smoothly with little disruption. We’re also pleased that Petaluma plans to keep the online option, which increases accessibility for residents who can’t easily make in-person meetings, and for those who prefer to engage from the safety of their own homes while coronavirus continues to lurk.

There were some technical glitches trying to operate in both settings, but Mayor Teresa Barrett said she thought the meeting went smoothly overall.

“All in all, I think it went as well as it could,” Barrett told the Argus-Courier this week. “I think it will get better with every time we have a meeting.”

We have one suggestion to that end: Please make Spanish language translation a priority.

This isn’t a new request for city leaders, who are charged with serving a city with a 22% Latinx population. And it’s not without precedent – even locally. Sonoma County has offered Spanish translation at Board of Supervisors meetings since early 2021.

With the city’s push toward policies that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion, we fully expect city staff and leadership are already having these conversations. And we applaud city officials for their various efforts to craft a local democratic process that works for all residents.

That’s why we encourage Petaluma to seriously explore a path toward providing the service locally, and to communicate that effort – as well as the opportunity for sign language interpretation upon request – through the city’s various channels.