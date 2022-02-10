Editorial: Got a favorite business? Nominations open for Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

A month ago, many of our local business owners and employees understandably shuddered at the onset of another ban on large gatherings, worried about the impacts to come.

Most had done this dance before - for nearly two years now, as we’ve watched the coronavirus pandemic rise and fall like a demented roller coaster.

But as the winter months recede, and COVID-19 case counts dwindle in Sonoma County, residents are once again being welcomed back to popular events and gathering spots.

As for us, we’re welcoming residents, who have likewise endured the ebb and flow of a pandemic that has wrought sickness and stress on all of us, to highlight a small portion of their daily lives that have helped bring joy.

Nominations are now open for Petaluma People’s Choice Awards 2022, the preeminent celebration of local businesses, and this year’s contest couldn’t have come at a better time. As we reflect on two years of near-chaos, we also, rightfully, reflect on the small, consistent positives that helped us out along the way.

Maybe it’s your favorite taco stop at the end of a stressful week; an auto mechanic who went the extra mile when you and your car were both nearing a breakdown; or a gym that kept the pandemic pounds at bay.

The Petaluma People’s Choice Awards is your annual chance to recognize to the businesses we love, the ones we respect and those we can’t live without. It’s our chance to say “thank you,” loud and clear.

"Whether delivering our favorite meal or taking care of our health, our business community has made this pandemic bearable with top notch services and products. Now is the time to honor their contributions, by voting for the very best in the Petaluma People's Choice Awards," said Emily Charrier, Argus-Courier publisher.

Nominations for the 19th annual celebration of local businesses opened Feb. 3, and residents are invited to nominate their choices at petaluma360.com/peopleschoice through midnight Feb. 27.

Once the top three finalists in each category are determined, residents can vote for this year’s winners starting March 17.

It’s our hope that we’re also able make our triumphant return to an in-person awards ceremony in June, along with our traditional Petaluma People’s Choice Awards magazine celebrating the awesome businesses in our community.

Just a friendly reminder to all of our biggest business fans: The races are usually quite competitive, so getting your favorites across the finish line will take more than just nominations. It will take votes, votes and more votes.

Sharing nominations with friends, on social media or via email blasts are a great way to campaign for your favorite local businesses.

Let’s do this, Petaluma!