Editorial: Happy Veterans Day, Petaluma

Shortly after noon this Veterans Day, more than 200 entrants to this year’s Petaluma Veterans Day Parade will make their final adjustments before taking off through our beautiful downtown.

As they do so, these parade entrants, including longtime parade organizer and this year’s Grand Marshal Steven Kemmerle, will take part in the first – and only – Sonoma County parade this year.

The meaning of this moment, coming two and a half years after the coronavirus pandemic washed ashore in California, is not lost on Joe Noriel, who helped Kemmerle, an Army veteran, put on a modified parade in 2020 and has officially taken the reins full time this year.

“The community is unbelievably eager for this one,” Noriel said. “It’s my job not to let them down … Knowing that this is the first parade to happen since 2019 – for most of Sonoma County – certainly, the pressure is on.”

We’re thankful for Kemmerle’s contributions during his 16 years as parade organizer, a time that saw Petaluma welcome a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter and its familiar, chop-chop-chop whir of rotor blades overhead – a symbol of safety during the war that killed more than 50,000 Americans, including more than 5,000 Californians.

And we’re lucky to have people like Noriel, who is not a veteran himself, willing to step up and ensure our town’s popular and heartfelt tribute to military vets continues on course.

“This parade is well known all over the nation. It has extremely far reach – due to all of (Kemmerle’s) hard work. My job is to keep that momentum going,” Noriel said, pausing. “I don’t think it’s going to disappoint.”

Noriel, of course, has had his moments of excitement, fear and frustration – all of that comes with the territory when organizing a major undertaking. But he said he’s most excited to help execute this year’s theme: a welcome home for Vietnam veterans.

Noriel, whose father served in WWII and Korea, said he grew up with love of country and well-established patriotic values. But in his role as Petaluma Museum Association President, where he helped curate an exhibit about the Vietnam War that allowed vets to share their experiences, Noriel demonstrated how strongly he took to those stories. That those veterans received “next to no recognition,” Noriel said, is a key reason for this year’s theme.

“It’s certainly a well-deserved honor,” Noriel said. “I can’t think of a group of men and women who are more deserving to be welcomed home by this community.”

This year’s welcome coincides with the gradual reopening of civic life in Petaluma. Rains have quenched fire concerns, if not the ongoing drought. Students are back in school. Life is creeping back into our community.

For years, Petaluma has been the only community to offer an annual Veterans Day Parade. People come from all over, and Noriel has his theories on how that came to be.

“Petaluma’s kind of unique,” he said. “It’s always kind of been defined as that little slice of Americana – where we appreciate veterans and honor them however we can … It’s kind of who we are.”

Well said, Joe. From all of us at the Argus-Courier, thank you, veterans, for your service. Happy Veterans Day!