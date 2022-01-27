Editorial: Having faith in Petaluma’s fairgrounds process

In most lottery programs, the odds of winning are quite low. You’ve got a better chance of getting struck by lightning than nailing every number and becoming an instant multi-millionaire.

The lottery system coming soon to Petaluma – in which residents chosen at random will help decide the fate of the city’s 55-acre fairgrounds property – features equally long odds everyone will get what they want.

Announced last week, Petaluma’s planned “new and bold” approach to community engagement surrounding fairgrounds uses would seat a panel of residents selected randomly via mail invitations and later whittled down to better represent city demographics.

With the announcement came plenty of pushback, as well as a host of questions: Would those with city addresses who live outside the city’s boundary be among the pool of potential panelists? How will youth voices be represented? Would the process, in fair advocate and former City Councilmember Brian Sobel’s words, “pick winners and losers?”

The meeting came as the fairgrounds operator’s $1 per year, 50-year lease is set to expire at the end of 2023, sparking worries among many residents that the fairgrounds property might no longer host an annual fair.

Residents are right to ask questions, and to seek to have their voices heard. Any decision-making process – new or old – deserves fair scrutiny (no pun intended). But with most of the 283 residents in attendance at last week’s launch clearly in favor of keeping the status quo, it’s also fair to wonder if all of the various concerns are being raised in good faith.

For months, Petaluma has been subjected to a coordinated political campaign dubbed “Save the Fairgrounds,” that stoked fear such that any change to the fairgrounds is viewed on par with the outright extinction of culture, family and tradition writ large.

Such posturing, via motorcades of sign-wielding supporters and dozens of speakers at City Council meetings in the past 12 months, is a strong strategy for scoring political points.

By certain criteria, the strategy may succeed. It could preserve every blade of grass on the vast swath of city-owned property. It could engender enough outrage to unseat an incumbent city council member in November.

We’ve got another definition of success. And, frankly, we think the city does too.

The process laid out last week promises a sort of “jury of your peers” for the future of the fairgrounds. As with any jury, attorneys may have some questions: How familiar are you with the fairgrounds? Do you have any preconceived notions? Do you believe in the death penalty – for the fairgrounds?

Once the questions are asked, and the jury is set, those in the legal profession tend to honor the integrity of the system and accept the decisions made therein. We hope to see the same result with Petaluma’s newest lottery system.

But such faith requires buy-in and belief – from all sides – that the process itself is fair. And such a judgment requires a shared understanding of the term, “fair.”

It doesn’t mean you get everything you want.