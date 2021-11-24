Editorial: Helping out part of Petaluma’s DNA

Several years after Kirsten Hoffman moved with her family to Petaluma from Greenbrae, she found herself looking for a volunteer opportunity for her daughter’s Brownie troop.

When she found it, with our local Christmas Cheer organization, in existence since 1957, Hoffman couldn’t shake the feeling that she knew another volunteer.

“I kept trying to figure out who the woman was — the president at the time,” Hoffman said. “I finally approached her. She used to live in Marin County, in Greenbrae. She was my Brownie Troop leader.”

Since that first year of volunteering with Christmas Cheer, which typically doles out toys and food to residents each holiday season, Hoffman and her family have gone back every year — for 14 years. And her kids do the same.

“They’re in college now, but when they’re back, they always help,” said Hoffman, who is now the volunteer coordinator for the organization.

What are the odds? Well, in Petaluma, the odds that you’ll run into somebody who likes to give their time, energy, talent and money to a cause greater than themselves are quite high.

One of the first things Petalumans mention to those who might be new to town is that it feels like a community.

And like Hoffman and her former troop leader, it seems that feeling is infectious — but in the best of ways. Nowhere is that sense of community more apparent than during the holiday season, when Petalumans rally to help Petalumans.

Whether it be collecting toys and food, as Christmas Cheer has typically done, or heck, even building a prototype tiny home shelter for our homeless neighbors, as Anthy and Don O’Brien have recently done, Petaluma comes together during the holidays.

Other efforts to give back include the city’s annual Turkey Trot, opportunities to donate blood, volunteering time at Petaluma Bounty and with Petaluma People Services, among many other worthy causes and organizations.

The unfortunate reality of our robust charity infrastructure is that there is great need in community, and in our county. Tucked beneath our amber-hewed vineyards and verdant, rolling dairylands are pockets of deep poverty, inequality and institutionalized racism and marginalization that we must continue to reckon with as a society.

Just one example comes this week, as we host our annual Thanksgiving gatherings atop land that rightfully belongs to the Coast Miwok.

But there is a silver lining here.

Petalumans’ penchant for chipping in signals a praiseworthy willingness to help. And it inspires hope that those who take the time to lift up their neighbors through important volunteer efforts can, will and do train their focus and energy, also, on the systems that sit at the genesis of this need.

We believe Petaluma’s people have the right stuff to move the city, and even the region, forward, toward a more just future. Petaluma has led the way on Climate Change-fighting efforts, including a ban on new drive-through lanes and new gas station construction, prohibitions on natural gas in new construction and more.

Local leaders are working aggressively to tackle the ongoing homelessness crisis, building a tiny home village, bolstering support services and forging important partnerships.

So it’s not great leap to share our hope that this steady, thoughtful and important progress continues.

That would certainly be something to be thankful for.