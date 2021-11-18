Editorial: Here’s hoping Petalumans will continue to cut back on water usage

Between 2013 and 2016, Petalumans rallied together to cut back on their average daily water usage by more than 26%.

A big part of that reduction is owed to the drought during that time period, and the related watering restrictions put in place here. But those restrictions don’t quite explain what came next.

We just kept saving water. The new conservation largely stayed put, with average daily use going up only about 5%, on average, between 2016-20.

Of course most of you know this. The city has rightfully touted its resident-led gains in water conservation in the ensuing years, and that success actually became a bit of a rallying cry for those who bristled at the most recent round of water restrictions – the mandatory cuts enacted this year amid another drought.

Would you believe we did it again?

Petaluma cut back on water usage by 25.6% in July, 31% in August, 32.6% in September and an incredible 42.1% in October – an astounding success.

It is likely that when 2021 is over, Petaluma will shatter its previous water conservation record – 106 gallons per person, per day, set in 2016.

“I am impressed,” said Christopher Bolt, Petaluma’s new Public Works and Utilities Department director, who hails from the Midwest. “As a new director, seeing the consciousness and the stewardship – people do care a great deal.”

We hope that care – and our new water-saving habits – will continue. This is no fuzzy math or shady accounting. Reducing our average gallons per person per day number has real impacts. So much so that our city is using less water now than it was more than two decades ago.

Despite gaining 15,000 people since 1995, Petaluma uses 11% less water daily than it did 25 years ago, according to city-kept data.

And if we continue to apply what we learned during the most recent drought, those numbers will continue to shift downward. And that’s important as we continue to face head-on the impacts of human-caused climate change.

Bolt said that conversation will be important going forward.

“One of the things we’re looking longterm at is droughts may or may not be an anomaly,” he said during a recent phone call with the Argus-Courier.

How do we find ways to cut back, and continue to cut back? Perhaps it’s reducing the number of baths we take (36 gallons), limiting dishwasher runs (10 gallons) or continuing to let the yellow mellow when it comes to flushing the toilet (1.5 gallons).

What we can’t afford to do is slip back into old habits. If past is prologue, that will be no problem for Petalumans.