Editorial: In Petaluma, is this the long-promised return to normal?

The positive signs are everywhere, and we’re not talking about positive coronavirus tests.

Sonoma County’s daily caseload - about 25 per 100,000 people - hasn’t been this low since the end of January, as we were easing our way out of a winter spike and dreaming of being back to normal come summer.

More than three-quarters of Sonoma County residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. And in Petaluma, where more than 82% of residents 12 and holder have been vaccinated, the numbers are even better.

It’s enough for us to wonder whether the coming holiday season represents the long-promised return to normal.

More than a few data points, however, will keep us knocking on wood instead.

Sonoma County still had 16 COVID-19 patients in area ICUs, that’s roughly the number we hovered around last December.

And the county’s 16.9% ICU bed availability rate as of Monday sits just above the 15% benchmark of concern.

Further, our county is testing just over 1,000 people per day. In February, when the daily testing load dwindled to fewer than 2,500 tests, county health officials rang alarm bells.

It’s true that we’ve reached a far greater vaccination rate in the county. But it’s also true that we’re heading into colder, wetter and gloomier months, the winter season that not only ushers in happy holidays, but also tends to spark an uptick in the spread of disease.

We don’t have to look too far back - just to last winter - to see how easily coronavirus can get out of hand again, and that was before the highly contagious delta variant had entered the picture. Now, it’s the dominant strain.

In Petaluma, though, we’re happy to report the vast majority of residents have been vaccinated, do wear masks and do take necessary precautions to keep their fellow residents safe. It’s part of what allowed us to enjoy last weekend’s Antique Faire for the first time since 2019.

It’s what will, hopefully, allow us some semblance of normalcy in the months ahead, too.