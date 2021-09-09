Editorial: It’s time to vote, Petaluma

You’ve no doubt seen the television ads, the radio spots, the glossy mailers. It’s election season, but it’s an election season like few others.

This year is special. First, it’s a September election — not the typical November vote. And that’s because it features the state’s first gubernatorial recall election since 2003. And Sonoma County residents get a two-fer, with District Attorney Jill Ravitch also facing a recall.

We’ve already stated our thoughts on the Ravitch recall, so we’ll focus instead on one of our favorite topics: civic engagement.

No matter how you choose to vote, we want you to vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, Sept. 14. That’s next Tuesday, five days from now. If you’re planning to have your voice heard in this non-typical election year, that’s the important part.

Thankfully, California makes having your voice heard fairly easy. Let’s count the ways:

– Due to COVID-19, all active, registered voters have been mailed a ballot.

– If your ballot is dropped in the mail and postmarked on or before Election Day, and received in the office of Sonoma County’s Registrar of Voters within seven days of the election, your vote will be counted.

– In Petaluma, voters can use drop boxes at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., or the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N McDowell Blvd., until 8 p.m. Election Day.

– You can vote in-person at the Registrar of Voters Office, 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.

– You can vote in person at your local polling place until 8 p.m. on Election Day. There are five locations in Petaluma. To find yours, go to sites.omniballot.us/06097/app/home.

There’s plenty of room for criticism about California’s recall process, which could replace Newsom or Ravitch with less popular alternatives. But there’s little room to talk for those who don’t vote.

Whether you’re for or against the two recalls on the ballot (or fireworks if you live in Rohnert Park), we encourage you to cast your vote, get those ballots in and have your voice heard.