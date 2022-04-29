Editorial: Meet the Petaluma Argus-Courier Editorial Board

If you have feedback for the Argus-Courier or the newly formed Editorial Board, email editor@arguscourier.com.

Typically made up of top-level editors, advertising executives and publishers, editorial boards at media sites, including newspapers, have a long history in this country.

These groups, which almost always operate independently of news coverage, shape the opinions that appear in some of the largest – and smallest – newspapers across the nation.

But they also get things wrong. And their makeup can shroud these important boards in unnecessary mystery, a problematic issue in an industry known for its advocacy for transparency.

That’s why the Petaluma Argus-Courier is pleased to announce a different approach: a Community Editorial Board made up in large part by local residents.

This inaugural, seven-member advisory board will help inform Argus-Courier coverage, including pitching news stories, challenging us on our approach to covering various topics, weighing in on weekly editorials and making recommendations as it relates to candidate endorsements.

Ultimately, however, the Argus-Courier editor makes the final calls on content coverage and editorial positions.

We’ve spent the past several months working to select this first board of Petaluma residents. With an eye toward balancing perspectives and engaging deeply with people who we know love and care about our community, we’re pleased to introduce the Argus-Courier Community Editorial Board to you today.

Lyndi Brown – The leader of Petaluma’s first visitor program, back in 1985, Brown’s career includes work with a wide range of local organizations, from Santa Rosa Junior College to the Petaluma Arts Center. Brown is a former Good Egg and continues that path as a volunteer with Penngrove Cares, Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove Social Firemen.

Dylan Chambers – He’s a singer/songwriter, touring musician and local Petaluma advocate. Chambers has lived in Petaluma for the past 12 years, and has performed at the Mystic, Petaluma Music Festival, Art & Garden Festival, as well as other locally known venues. Chambers is a proud person of color who hopes to advocate for diversity in Petaluma.

Emily Charrier – As publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier, Charrier oversees the paper’s content and advertising efforts. Charrier, who also serves in this role for the Sonoma Index-Tribune, where she is also editor, has been involved in journalism for nearly two decades.

Zahyra Garcia - Born in Acapulco, Mexico, and raised in America’s Bible Belt as a queer person of color with lived experience as a former DACA recipient, Garcia enjoys helping and connecting people to resources within the community and beyond. They are passionate about moving coalitions, and government toward the intersection of policymaking that center the needs of BIPOC communities with an equity lens and raising awareness of systemic racism in Sonoma County. Garcia has served on the Petaluma ADHOC CAC, and is the former chair for the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, appointed by Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, and part of Deep Democracy task force.

Erik Lybeck – A local Rotarian, Lybeck moved to Petaluma in April 2021 from San Francisco. Lybeck grew up in North Dakota, and lived in Minnesota prior to moving to California 10 years ago. He’s an independent cybersecurity consultant with a focus on data privacy, and he works with large corporate clients and startups. Lybeck is also a member of the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary club.

Richard Marzo – A first-generation American, raised in Chicago, Marzo has lived in Petaluma for more than 20 years. He and his wife, Nicole, have raised three sons, and run the family business, Lace House Linen. Marzo has served on the Petaluma Planning Commission, Pedestrian & Bicycle Committee and Tree Advisory Committee. He is also involved in the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce, Petaluma Rotary Club, Petaluma Health Center and other community organizations.

Tyler Silvy – The editor of the Argus, Silvy is responsible for the content that is published in the weekly print edition, as well as the news articles and columns that appear online at petaluma360.com. Silvy edits, assigns and writes stories for the Argus, and has been involved in journalism for more than a decade.