Editorial: Ormsby fire a reminder for Petalumans to be vigilant as fire season drags on

This fire season has given us our share of small vegetation fires. We’ve seen several structure fires that have destroyed homes, too.

But the Tuesday afternoon blaze near Petaluma, dubbed the Ormsby fire for its genesis along Ormsby Lane, marked the south county’s first big brush with dangerous, wildland fire this season.

The Ormsby fire torched 15 acres, destroyed at least one home and forced the evacuation of 900 Penngrove residents as flames singed tall grasses and shot up highly flammable eucalyptus groves.

Although the cause of the fire, which started as a structure fire at a home in the 400 block of Ormsby Lane, is still under investigation, the result of the blaze is clear: It’s a sobering reminder for a community that likely doesn’t need one that we must be prepared.

We were heartened to see residents share information, updates and resources on social media pages. And we’re inspired to share some of our own here.

– First, if you don’t already, sign up for Nixle alerts from the Petaluma Police Department and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

– Follow emergency fire operations via the Santa Rosa-based Redcom emergency dispatch center at pulsepoint.org.

– Track fire visually through the widespread system of wildfire cameras at alertwildfire.org/northbay/index.html.

– Go to PG&E’s website to find realtime wind data, including direction and speed.

– Follow trusted social media accounts, including those for Cal Fire, as well as Petaluma and Sonoma County emergency services.

– Finally, go to Cal Fire’s website to review information about defensible space and preparing for wildfire at readyforwildfire.org.

This is not an exhaustive list. And we encourage you to seek out and find other resources you trust and feel comfortable with. Residents should also make sure they’ve got necessary supplies packed and ready to leave at a moment’s notice, should the time ever come.

We hope it doesn’t. But if recent history in the North Bay has shown, more fire will come. It pays to be prepared.