Editorial: Our New Year’s Resolutions for Petaluma in 2022

We’re entering Year 3 of the coronavirus pandemic, teetering on the edge of our third-straight year of drought and we’ve watched as inflation has…well, inflated.

But as we look ahead to 2022, we feel at least some responsibility toward traditional New Year’s optimism.

As such, here are our optimistic resolutions for Petaluma in 2022:

Bring back Butter & Egg Days

Canceled each of the past two years, Petaluma’s largest annual festival provides a jolt to downtown commerce and a merry gathering opportunity for residents and visitors alike. And, as we head into Year 3 of the coronavirus pandemic, the possible, hopeful, return of Butter & Egg Days could signal a belated return to normal.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the Petaluma Downtown Association’s successful hosting of the antique faire this year, which has only whet our appetite for more downtown fun.

The 39th annual parade and festival, hosted by the Petaluma Downtown Association, is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’re marking our calendars!

Take action on ad hoc committee recommendations

Established in January, in the wake of months of local Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, Petaluma’s committee on race relations and policing this fall approved a raft of recommendations meant to address diversity, equity and inclusion.

The 27-member committee’s months of work must be honored with serious consideration from the Petaluma City Council, particularly in two areas that featured the strongest consensus: police oversight and diversity in hiring.

It’s likely any change will come at least two years after the murder of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests, including in Petaluma. In that time, many cities have walked back even minimal efforts to change their approach. This city must not follow their lead.

Continue working toward a new River Park

Situated next to Steamer Landing Park and bounded by the Petaluma River, the river park has long been eyed for its potential as a transformative community space. That vision got a major boost this past spring, when the Petaluma River Park Foundation announced it had received a $1 million grant from the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District. Community outreach started this past summer, and is ongoing, but we’re hopeful to see this community space – with costs pegged between $4 million and $6 million – emerge in the coming years.

Keep considering new solutions for homelessness

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Petaluma leaders largely kept their attention on the growing homelessness crisis, seeking to tackle the issue from a variety of angles. The City Council approved plans for a $1 million mental health-focused policing model, approved a $300,000 funding increase for the homelessness nonprofit Committee on the Shelterless and bolstered funding for the Downtown Streets team, which enlists homeless residents to clean up the streets in exchange for job aide, gift cards and other services.

By the end of 2021, Petaluma officials had unveiled plans for a 24-unit tiny home village near the COTS-run Mary Isaak Center homeless shelter, as well as plans to apply for state grant funding to buy a hotel to house the city’s growing homeless population. We hope to see city leaders continue this momentum for new measures, because the old approach clearly hasn’t worked.

Continue climate fight

The coming year will feature plenty of outreach and education for Petaluma residents about climate change – this thanks to Petaluma City Council member D’Lynda Fischer, Natasha Juliana and a host of energized, organized residents who helped the city secure a $1 million grant to help lay the foundation for a city ready to do its part on climate.

The push for grant funding is the latest step for Petaluma leaders in the effort to reach aggressive carbon neutrality goals set in January 2021. The City Council has also banned drive-through businesses, prohibited construction of new gas stations and nixed natural gas in new construction projects, among other efforts. For 2022, we urge residents to get involved, get educated and make a difference.

Build more affordable housing

Come rain, or drought, or two years of economy-bruising pandemic, housing prices rose and rose and rose, pushing more and more crucial members of Petaluma’s workforce out of city limits in search of affordable housing options. We know the city is nearly 2,000 units short of regional goals. The practical impact is thousands of gas guzzling, emissions spewing trips into and out of town for commuters who might well prefer to live in town – if only they could afford it. During a May work session, the City Council discussed a variety of creative ways to tackle the local housing crisis, including injecting affordable housing into commercial areas, setting higher density targets and more. The city must continue to think creatively about affordable, workforce housing in 2022.

Look for diversity in our leadership roles

Petalumans elected the most diverse leadership group to head the city’s largest school district last November, two years after making Petaluma City Schools Board of Education President Joanna Paun the first Black elected official in city history. And Adriana Smith became the first Latina board member for the Old Adobe Union School District. Despite 20% of Petalumans identifying as Latino, there’s very little representation of that population in our city’s leadership - that includes an all-white City Council. So there’s plenty of room for growth.

We applaud the Petaluma City Council for moving toward district elections with an eye toward building more diverse leadership locally. We hope the move is successful. But we also hope city leaders take seriously recommendations from Petaluma’s ad hoc committee on community race relations, which offered a plethora of options for increasing diversity in city staff ranks. The right hiring and retention moves could help ensure a pipeline of diverse talent for generations to come.