Editorial: Petaluma deserves credit for innovative approach to homelessness

Tiny homes are on the horizon in Petaluma.

City officials are gearing up to seek state funding for more housing.

There’s a new rapid response mental health team taking hundreds of calls, clearing the way for police to focus on other pressing matters.

Everywhere we look, recently, we see Petaluma leaders doing their level best to make progress on the homelessness crisis, one of the more intractable problems of our time.

Could they do more? Spend more? Be more effective?

Sure. Couldn’t we all?

The city is locked in a legal battle with a dozen or so people who have taken up residence in a patchwork of tents near Steamer Landing Park. Petaluma would have those residents evicted, especially from private property in the area, but also from areas adjacent to the water.

A federal judge has given the encampment a two-week reprieve in the form of a temporary restraining order, which the city must honor until the two sides meet again late this month.

We have seen nothing in the city’s approach, even to this latest legal battle, that suggests city leaders, and especially city staff, including police officers, have anything but the best interest of all Petalumans in mind.

After the judge’s decision to extend the injunction for two weeks, Assistant City Attorney Jordan Green said that the city “remains committed to serving the community – including its unsheltered population.”

That was true 20 years ago, when Petaluma welcomed the Mary Isaak Center as the city’s first year-round shelter. It was true when the city dedicated law enforcement resources to the issue of homelessness with its Homeless Outreach Services Team. And it’s true today.

“Through those efforts, the city has been fortunate to partner with many other public, private and nonprofit agencies to holistically provide assistance to families and individuals, including conducting individual case management and offering services which include temporary, interim and permanent housing options as well as resources for emotional and physical care and well-being,” Green said last week.

There are always opportunities to do better. A city-owned water spigot, used for cooking and hygiene, was shuttered for months, only to be turned on days before the city told residents to vacate the property. That wasn’t a great look.

But we ought to recognize that city leaders, and particularly city staff, are in a tough spot. They can’t ignore valid complaints from residents and neighbors, nor thumb their noses at conditions that put homeless residents themselves at risk.

Advocates for those unhoused residents have railed against many of the city’s efforts, including the plan to install two dozen tiny homes at the nearby Mary Isaak Center shelter on Hopper Street.

But many more recognize the truth: Any solution to this problem is going to involve compromise – on all fronts.