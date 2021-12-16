Editorial: Petalumans should get their booster shot

It’s been a month since Sonoma County health officials opened booster shot access to all adults, and residents have certainly taken advantage.

The number of people who have received booster shots has more than doubled to 117,000 Sonoma County residents as of this week, according to county data.

It’s heartening to see so many people take steps to protect themselves – more than two-thirds of older adults have received theirs — but we also know that tens of thousands more residents are eligible for the shots but have not yet signed up for a booster.

Consider that last year, vaccines weren’t available, and as a county we were staring down a horrifying surge of cases and deaths tied to holiday gatherings, peaking in January when 76 Sonoma County residents died during the deadliest month of the pandemic locally.

Since then, the world’s largest vaccination campaign rolled out, giving us all the formula to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. And that formula remains pretty straightforward: Want to get back to normal? Get the shot.

“It’s a key strategy for the holidays,” said Sonoma County spokesperson Matt Brown. “Last year at this time, we didn’t even have a vaccine. We were advising people to stay at home, not gather, not travel. Now we’re hoping people can enjoy some semblance of normalcy this year.”

In the past couple of months, we’ve welcomed back the annual Veterans Day Parade and the Lighted Boat Parade. This weekend, Penngrove will host its tractor-centric Holiday Lights Parade. Getting back to normal? We sure like the sound of that.

We encourage everyone who is eligible – a list that now includes anyone 16 or older who received their second vaccination dose more than six months ago – to set an appointment at their doctor or pharmacy.

The holidays are upon us, and there’s already a marked uptick in cases likely tied to Thanksgiving gatherings. Get your booster shot today to ensure you’re protected for Christmas gatherings.