Editorial: Petalumans should shop local this holiday season

There was no shipping delay for Santa Claus this past Saturday, as the jolly fellow – and the missus – cruised up the Petaluma River as part of a Visit Petaluma annual tradition meant to mark the start of holiday retail season.

Consider the season kicked off.

And if the aerial photos and news reports of the largest shipping traffic jams in world history weren’t enough, perhaps Santa’s arrival is yet another reminder that sometimes the best holiday shopping happens right here at home.

“Everyone wants to get out,” said Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association. “Just having Santa’s arrival on Saturday, you can see people are ready to be out, and be with family and enjoy experiences.”

That’s McCusker’s hope. It’s also our recommendation. About half of the money spent at local stores stays local, meaning your holiday shopping dollars do more than prop up mom and pop shops. They boost the entire local economy. And couldn’t we all use a booster?

Onita Pellegrini, CEO of the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce, said this year’s holiday outlook for retailers is rosier than last winter, when Sonoma County faced a surging coronavirus and associated shutdowns to commerce and civic life.

But, faced with the shipping crisis – another in a long line of crises – residents should aim to shop sooner, rather than later, Pellegrini said.

“My recommendation is to shop, and to do it now,” she said. “Don’t wait any longer.”

While praising local stores’ existing stock, Pellegrini also made note of the shipping crisis, adding that “there’s always gift cards,” for folks interested in staying local. And she’s optimistic about this year’s holiday season.

“I think it looks a little better (than last year), and I think people are getting a little more used to the masks,” Pellegrini said. “A lot of our county have had the vaccinations and booster. And now that our kids and grandkids are able to get (vaccinated), I think people are feeling more confident.”

For McCusker, visiting downtown Petaluma is all about the experience. Instead of scrolling through an online store, residents can immerse themselves in local shops, grab a delicious coffee or snack, or reward themselves with a tasty lunch from any number of local restaurants.

On whether having to put on real clothes was a drawback, McCusker laughed.

“No, actually. If you put your mask on, you don’t even have to wear lipstick,” she said.

In a serious note, McCusker and Pellegrini made it a point to mention how much local businesses give back to the community. We agree, and couldn’t be happier to encourage our fellow residents to keep it local this holiday season.