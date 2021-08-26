Editorial: Petaluma’s decision to mandate vaccines the right one

We were happy to learn last week of the city of Petaluma’s plans to mandate vaccines (or stringent testing) for staff members.

With the Pfizer vaccine now FDA approved, there are few good excuses to inhibit mandatory vaccinations to help curb the delta variant-fueled surge of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The mandate imposed by city leaders — the first of its kind for a Sonoma County municipality — sets an Oct. 18 deadline for staffers to be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. It should help Petaluma quickly improve its 70.5% vaccination rate among city staff – a number well below the city-wide rate of 88.1%.

And though we’re curious as to why the Petaluma City Council wasn’t involved in the decision, we’re happy to see six of the seven members enthusiastically support the mandate. Council member D’Lynda Fischer, who is unvaccinated for medical reasons and refuses to endorse the vaccine, praised city leaders for their guidance during the pandemic, but did not directly address the mandate in a statement sent late Tuesday.

Notably, the mandate does not apply to city council members.

By Monday of this week, 232 of the Petaluma’s 327 city employees had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning the mandatory vaccination campaign is targeting 96 unvaccinated workers.

More than half of those come from the city’s police and fire departments, according to city data, a concerning statistic considering emergency personnel were among the first offered a shot, back in December and January.

City leaders say they have a plan in place to ensure compliance not only with the city’s own mandate, but the county health order requiring vaccinations or testing for first responders by Sept. 1.

“We are engaging multiple strategies to get more staff members vaccinated and more staff members to submit their paperwork to the HR department,” Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran told the Argus-Courier. “This is an ongoing process, and any declared percentages of vaccination rates are just that — a point in time measurement only.”

We hope that measurement continues to tick up. In the meantime, Cochran said safety is the city’s top priority, and that there have been no documented cases of work-related virus transmission.

“We follow all the most up-to-date health protocols, and our departments are incredibly vigilant about ensuring that those interactions are as safe as possible,” Cochran said.