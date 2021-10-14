Editorial: Polio, DTAP, coronavirus - vaccines save lives

A couple of weeks ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren starting as soon as July 1 next year.

The mandate, which will come online in stages based on which vaccinations the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved, aims to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

And despite there being no deaths to date, and only 18 total coronavirus-related hospitalizations for Sonoma County residents younger than 18, we fully support the planned mandate.

We also support the four required polio shots to protect incoming kindergartners from polio despite no cases of U.S. origin since 1979.

And we support the state’s DTAP vaccination mandate (five shots by kindergarten), even if whooping cough is 60 times more rare among kids than coronavirus over the past two years.

Rarer still is the reasonable argument against vaccines, or any evidence that the cost-benefit analysis of this vaccination would ever favor abstaining from the shot that nearly 200 million U.S. residents have received.

And while our country grapples with more than 700,000 dead family members and friends, the cases of severe reactions or deaths tied to the vaccine are minimal or unproven – the nearly 7,000 reports of death via the self-reporting tool VAERS aside.

We’d feign shock if many of those tying death to the COVID-19 vaccine also think Donald Trump won re-election and “can’t breathe” while wearing a mask at the grocery store.

Newsom’s announcement two weeks ago drew mixed reactions from Sonoma County education officials and families, The Press Democrat has reported.

The first-in-the-nation mandate adds the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of 10 inoculations already required by California law, but it will also likely come with religious and other exemptions that have long been tied to other required vaccination policies.

Many parents, claiming not to be anti-vaxxers while simultaneously coming out against the COVID-19 vaccine, have threatened to pull their students out of school.

County health leaders are already bracing for pushback, expecting many of the schools with low vaccination numbers to mirror that trend of vaccine hesitancy once the coronavirus vaccine mandate rolls out.

“We are certainly aware that some school populations have low vaccination rates and that is a concern,” Sonoma County spokesperson Matt Brown said. “Previous vaccine hesitancy is an indicator of COVID vaccine hesitancy, so we can predict that update will be low in populations that have expressed vaccine hesitancy in the past. The role of the health department, working with school officials, is to educate parents about the importance of getting their kids vaccinated.”

We’re happy to see that more than 70% of kids ages 12-17 have been at least partially vaccinated against coronavirus, and hope to see that grow in the coming weeks and months.