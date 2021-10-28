Editorial: Rainstorm has ended fire season and largely spared the North Bay from drastic consequences

More than 12,000 Sonoma County residents lost power in the storm. Vehicles were abandoned in waist-deep, roadway lakes. Entire neighborhoods in Petaluma were drenched in floodwaters.

The atmospheric river-bomb cyclone one-two punch did a number on California residents and their communities. But when the sun came out mid-morning Monday, the balance of the storm calculus weighed heavily positive.

Lake Mendocino, one of two crucial Sonoma County reservoirs facing desperate, drought-related depletions, saw its water levels rise for the first time since last year, growing by 4,000 acre-feet, or 33% as of Monday afternoon, according to Sonoma Water, the water agency responsible for serving 600,000 residents in Sonoma and Marin counties. And this storm effectively ended this year’s fire season, leading to a collective sigh of relief across the North Bay.

Welcome to climate change, where we’ve taken to being grateful for weird, out-of-season megastorms snuffing out what should have been a much worse fire season due to unprecedented drought.

There are a thousand ways we can reduce our outsized impact on our planet – to do our part to reduce the threats that have become a matter of fact for Sonoma County residents. We can prepare. We can be resilient. We can plant trees, reduce waste, drive electric automobiles – or no automobile at all.

We can, and should, do all of those things.

What California residents, and our elected leaders, cannot do, however, is bury our heads in the floodwaters, thank the storm for ending fire season and easing drought conditions and kick the proverbial can down the road.

And no, this rainfall doesn’t end drought concerns. It doesn’t end climate change concerns, either. It explains them.

The drought-stricken Russian River, and related streams, had plenty of capacity to spare during this super storm, allowing the channels to effectively handle most of the runoff, even during record-breaking rains.

That won’t be the case two or three months from now. We don’t have to look too far to see the damage an atmospheric river can do in the middle of our wet, winter season.

Sonoma County is ground zero for damage from atmospheric rivers, sustaining more than $5 billion in damage from the megastorms in the past 40 years, according to a 2019 study described in The Press Democrat two years ago. We’re the hardest-hit county among the 414 western states counties included in the study published in Science Advances.

That study, which relied on data from the National Flood Insurance Program, doesn’t even take into account the February 2019 Sonoma County flooding, which did an estimated $155 million in damages, let alone this most recent storm.

Just as the authors predicted, the warming climate will make megastorms wetter, longer and wider, giving western states an “increasingly volatile precipitation regime” as the population expands, the authors said.

Experts say this weekend’s storm isn’t enough to curtail the drought, which has for the past two years so parched the California earth that most of the water simply went into the ground rather than filling up critical reservoirs.

We hope it’s enough to grab our attention, though.