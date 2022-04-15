Editorial: Stopping fentanyl in Petaluma a group effort

If you or someone you know is facing mental health or substance use issues, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a a free, confidential referral and information service in English and Spanish. Call 800-622-HELP (4357), or go online to findtreatment.samhsa.gov .

While reporting on fentanyl’s deadly contributions to the nation’s opioid epidemic, a couple of data points took our breath away.

The numbers are 90 and 97.

As in 90% of Sonoma County’s street drugs and 97% of the heroin found here contain fentanyl. Those unfathomable figures show the scope of the crisis locally, where more than 500 have overdosed since 2017.

But with a drug described as being up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, it’s fair to say Sonoma County is lucky the toll hasn’t been even greater. Nationwide in 2019, more than 36,000 deaths were attributed to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control data.

That’s more deaths than any other type of opioid, and the rate of death in 2019 was 11 times higher than in 2013, showing a clear, rising danger.

So, what’s to be done?

We think there are good people – and good ideas – coming together from across the spectrum. Petaluma’s police department has endorsed an educational approach, warning of the drug’s dangers and sharing data on just how prevalent fentanyl is in our society today.

A key driver in the drug’s ubiquity, Petaluma Police Lt. Nick McGowan says, is its ability to help drug manufacturers and dealers cut their products while maximizing profits.

“As you cut the particular drug, the toxicity will be diminished,” McGowan said, explaining how fentanyl plays into a multinational drug supply chain.

“I can cut it multiple times, and add a little bit of fentanyl. It’s a way to maximize the quantity of the drug.”

But with a drug as powerful as fentanyl, even slight errors in those efforts to maximize profit can turn typically nonlethal recreational drugs into ticking time bombs. Two weeks ago, Petaluma first responders were forced to administer the overdose reversal drug naloxone to a man who snorted cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Others take a different approach. It's called “harm reduction,” and the aim is to make drug activity safer by first acknowledging that people use illicit drugs, and then providing resources.

In the case of fentanyl, those resources could be things like test strips to determine if a certain recreational drug is laced with fentanyl, or naloxone.

Local institutions, including the Petaluma Police Department, seem to have embraced an all-of-the-above effort to curb overdose deaths. Just last year, police and other first responders deployed naloxone 35 times in lifesaving efforts.

Petaluma City School has recently ordered a shipment of naloxone, as well, while training 100 secondary school staffers on use of the critical overdose aide.

We applaud the efforts from those institutions, even while lamenting the factors that have made such efforts so necessary. But we also know Petaluma and Sonoma County are resilient, having demonstrated the ability time and again to rise to the challenge amid seemingly never-ending crises.

This is another.

We urge residents to read up on the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids, to learn how to recognize the signs of overdose, carry reversal drugs if you’re comfortable and, if necessary, have uncomfortable conversations with close friends and family members.

In this fight, we can’t do too much.