Editorial: The raw desperation of Petaluma’s housing crisis

Legal Aid Sonoma County - This organization can be reached at 707-542-1290. Those 60 and older can call the Elder Hotline at 707-340-5610. If you have a non-urgent housing matter, call the Housing Hotline at 707-843-4432.

Fair Housing Petaluma - Run by Petaluma People Services, reach out via email at fairhousing@petalumapeople.org or call 707- 765-8488, and ask for a Fair Housing Specialist to make an appointment.

If you’re a tenant and having difficulty with your landlord, here are a couple of resources available in Sonoma County.

If you want to know how bad the region’s housing crisis is, look no further than the story of Kelli Reed, a traveling hospice nurse who found herself on the brink of homelessness late last week.

Reed, who is based in Petaluma but works everywhere from San Jose to Santa Rosa, began renting a room in November 2020, just as the region was experiencing its first coronavirus winter.

She didn’t need much space, and didn’t spend much time at home, so the $800 per month rental, within a unit at 35 E. Washington St., seemed like a good deal.

Even when a promised parking spot fell through, and Reed accumulated tickets from street parking, she stuck with her steady housing, and paid rent -- on time, every month.

Then, in a flash, that stability was gone. The tenants who had sublet the room, it turns out, weren’t supposed to do that. The Downtown River Apartments are affordable, subsidized housing. And these tenants had found a way to make extra money under the table – until property management came knocking, and the tenants knew the jig was up.

So, they’ve sought to kick Reed out.

Police came, but because Reed never signed a lease, she had no rights to the premises. Instead, they referred her to the city’s SAFE team, which typically helps the city’s resident homeless population. And Reed, well, she felt helpless and hopeless.

“I just don’t understand,” she told the Argus-Courier last week. “It’s just not right that the government or state or whatever is paying for people to live here…”

There are plenty of scapegoats in Reed’s ordeal.

The tenants, obviously, were in the wrong for flouting rules and subletting a room to make an extra buck.

Property managers, who are required to inspect government-subsidized housing, but who pulled back on such inspections amid the pandemic, share the blame, too.

And Reed, who made living and financial arrangements without a signed contract or lease, would do well to protect herself with documentation in future efforts to secure housing.

Still, we can’t help but marvel at the raw desperation on display, and how our current housing crisis has stoked the flames.

The tenants who sublet a room in their apartment must have been at the end of their financial rope. And without that $800 per month room on offer, Reed could have easily been looking at monthly rent rates of at least double that amount.

How did it come to this? There are no easy answers. But digging ourselves out will likely involve more housing, more affordable housing and strengthened renter protections, among an array of tools.

It will take courageous local leadership, as well, to treat the current housing crisis as the emergency it is, and push past the myopic idea that Petaluma should never change.

In the end, doing nothing is a viewpoint all its own. And it’s one where hospice nurses can end up homeless.