Editorial: These are a few of our favorite Petaluma places

If you were populating a map of Petaluma, going beyond the basics of borders and boulevards, what key places would you highlight?

Perhaps the city’s downtown core. Maybe the Turning Basin, or Petaluma Fairgrounds.

What if you could name only three? Well now things get tricky. What do you leave off? Does sentimentality come to play?

These are the questions residents are being asked to grapple with as part of the newest “thought experiment” at the Petaluma Arts Center: What are the three special places that should be on any map of Petaluma?

“My hope is to collect responses from visitors over the next several months, perhaps more, and then have certain local artists create maps of Petaluma with the most common landmarks embedded,” Carin Jacobs, executive director of the Center. “We might then reproduce these maps and have them here for sale, or maybe organize some related extension or activity.”

Jacobs told us all about the way-cool project, but when it came to her favorite places, the word was mum.

She didn’t want to spoil the fun for others. To that, we say, “Fair enough.” But also, how can you have a map of Petaluma without the Fairgrounds?

The 55-acre expanse of city property, purchased for a cool $20,000 way back in 1911 and still serving as a community gathering spot - not to mention a conversation starter — to this day is a strong contender for a spot on our three-spot map.

Or the Turning Basin? Recently dredged and hosting big ol’ yachts again, this notable downtown spot will also soon be home to a raft of human-powered, recreational rentals such as paddleboards. And from the Turning Basin, you can see all sorts of local landmarks - like the Great Petaluma Mill!

Constructed between the 1850s and the early 1900s, but then revitalized by Petaluma’s own (and the Argus’ own) Skip Sommers, the Great Petaluma Mill is an iconic downtown location. You know, speaking of Skip Sommers, he also saved the Brainerd Jones-designed Burns-Farrell house, relocating it to the Turning Basin and converting it to a restaurant. And he did the same with the Pometta house.

Maybe Skip Sommers should be on our map.

Let’s get serious though. If we’re really going to take a swing at this, we’ve got to think. What do visitors have to know about when they come?

The airport! If we don’t map the airport, then the visitors can’t come, and if the visitors don’t come, there’s no need for a map. So, the airport stays!

Now — Helen Putnam Regional Park? It’s pretty, but it’s not technically within city limits. Besides, we’ve got Shollenberger Park — write that down.

And we have to mention the Petaluma Creamery! It’s a staple of downtown Petaluma, and has helped power one of the city’s dominant industries.

Speaking of power, we can’t forget the PG&E building — the one with the giant cord. That has to squeeze in there somewhere.

This is harder than we thought.

We’re throwing in the towel — for now. But you don’t have to.

We encourage the more decisive Petalumans among us to send your answers to Carin Jacobs at carin@petalumaartscenter.org.