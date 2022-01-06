Editorial: ‘Total war’ not total enough with anti-vaxxers involved

High school sports are off to a rocky start in January, with a host of canceled games coming on the heels of widespread holiday travel complications related to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

It’s January 2022, but that sentence well could have been written a year ago. If it was, we’d at least have an excuse. The coronavirus vaccine rollout was still in its infancy a year ago, but hope was on the horizon.

But today, with ideological lines in the sand well-established, and just 62% of Americans fully vaccinated, hope for a quick return to normalcy faded long ago.

We’re nearing the end of the state’s monthlong indoor mask mandate, instituted in mid-December amid the omicron variant-fueled virus surge. Schools are scrambling to secure tests and ensure students remain in classrooms, still catching up from more than a year of remote learning that started in March 2020.

Since that time, for the better part of two years, most Petalumans and most Sonoma County residents exhibited the kind of community-minded ethos that’s always been necessary for America to beat back its biggest foes.

When California “flattened the curve” in the spring of 2020, our state was rightfully the talk of the nation as one of the few areas that seemed to buy into the type of “total war” needed to get the upper hand against the raging coronavirus.

But there are more than a few problems related to fighting pandemics. First, they don’t surrender. Second, your “total war” has to be much more “total.”

During WWII, about 20 million people planted Victory Gardens to ease the strain on the nation’s infrastructure as it geared up for – and fought – a war overseas. And 84 million Americans bought war bonds, helping the U.S. raise $185 billion toward the war effort.

With the war-era U.S. population hovering around 130 million people, that means upwards of 65% of Americans participated in this “total war” effort. That was good enough.

Today, 62% of Americans are fully vaccinated. So why does it feel like we’re losing the war? For starters, we are. We’ve lost double the number of Americans to COVID-19 as were lost in WWII.

But the other answer is painfully simple. During WWII, those who didn’t help simply didn’t lend a hand. The selfish among us today are not only failing to help, they’re actively hurting the war effort. By remaining highly susceptible to COVID-19 effects, clogging up critical medical facilities and generally thumbing their noses at the rest of us, the me-first, anti-vax crowd has weakened our overall response, despite buy-in from the vast majority of Americans.

Imagine your neighbor drunkenly tearing up your Victory Garden or stealing your war bonds. That’s what today’s “free thinkers” are doing to our own war effort.

And it doesn’t take much imagination to understand that polite societies of the past wouldn’t have put up with such a thing. Neither should we.

It’s past time for widespread vaccine mandates. But we’d settle for the next best thing: cutting off access to much of public life for those who have shown such little care for the public at large.

Want groceries? Pick them up at the curb.

Like sports? Pay your cable bill.

Fan of dinner? Work on your cooking skills.

To the anti-vaxxers, free thinkers and rugged individuals in our midst: there’s the door.