Editorial: Visitability ordinance makes Petaluma more welcoming

In less than a month, a new rule will go into effect in Petaluma requiring most new residential construction to be more accessible.

That means things like wider doorways and hallways, no step-ups or step-downs, an accessible restroom on the main floor. In other words, the kinds of things that might make visitors – of all mobility levels – feel more welcome in our homes.

The ordinance, passed by the Petaluma City Council 6-1 last week, is aptly termed the visitability ordinance, and we’re grateful that an already welcoming community will now get that much more friendly.

The new housing measure has garnered much support since being introduced in early February at a Petaluma Planning Commission meeting. Advocates have spoken in favor of the ordinance, which promises to deliver basic accessibility to all Petaluma residents.

“When we’re talking about visitability, we’re not talking about full ADA accessibility with grab bars everywhere and ramps everywhere,” advocate Anthony Tusler told the Argus-Courier recently. “We’re talking about basics. We’re talking about a one-level entrance, wide enough hallways and doorways and a half bath downstairs.”

Petaluma Planning Commissioner Heidi Bauer said the measure, which would require all new residential housing design to accommodate a wide range of functional abilities, would also ensure security for those looking to buy - and stay put.

We understand the skepticism from some about the cost of compliance. That argument was given voice last week by Petaluma City Council member Mike Healy, the council’s senior incumbent. It’s always fair to question the cost of any government action.

In this case, though, the benefits – ensuring a more open, accessible future in Petaluma – far outweigh our concerns with costs.

We’d ask skeptics to place themselves in Tusler’s shoes when he and his wife, Lyndi Brown, first came to Petaluma in the 1980s, and were searching for a home to settle down. Tusler uses a wheelchair, and so accessibility was a key factor in searching for a home – on top of the typical things such as location and price.

“We looked for 18, 20 months,” Tusler said. “And I visited more homes with sunk-in living rooms, houses that you get to the front door and there’s a step-down. It drives me crazy.”

The ordinance would apply to all new construction of housing buildings with four or fewer units. For development of residential buildings with five or more units, such as multi-story apartment complexes, the ordinance would require 30% of the units be designed to meet the visitability requirements.

Tusler said that the visitability ordinance would create a more diverse environment throughout Petaluma, and would help encourage more people in the aging community to thrive in their community for the long term.

“We’re talking about housing for all,” Tusler said. “It’s going to make our community richer.”

We couldn’t agree more.