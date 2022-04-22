Editorial: Welcome back Petaluma Butter and Egg Days revelers

Close your eyes and take a moment to think about the last time we all gathered in downtown Petaluma for the city’s marquee parade and celebration – Butter and Egg Days.

Maybe your mind flashed to the 2019 event theme, “It’s Always Punny in Petaluma,” and the various pun-tastic parade entries.

Maybe you have visions of hot weather and cold beverages, or the antique end table you really should have bought at the Spring Antique Faire.

Wherever your mind wanders, it’s highly likely it wandered into a happier, healthier place – before COVID-19 upended schools, businesses and so much of our daily lives (Butter and Egg Days included).

A lot has changed since March 2020, starting with the fact that nearly 500 of our neighbors have died.

There have, of course, been bright spots amid the crisis, people coming together to help one another - like the nonprofit Petaluma People Services, which marshaled volunteers to operate phone lines and keep seniors company during the pandemic’s loneliest days (among many other efforts).

But there’s no doubt that our lives were far different two years ago - call it the real and true reflection of “Simpler Times.”

Two years later, we’re grateful to be back there with the return of Petaluma’s Butter and Egg Days Celebration this weekend.

So, from the Argus-Courier to you – and in recognition of the hard work the Petaluma Downtown Association has put in to bring this fantastic event back to life for the 39th time – WELCOME BACK!

In this week’s edition of the Argus-Courier, you’ll find a nearly 40-page guide to the weekend’s festivities, including feature stories on this year’s Good Eggs and Parade Marshal, Downtown Association Maps and schedules, plus so much more.

We hope you’re as excited as all of us to gather, safely, outdoors, with friends, family, neighbors and visitors for this belated return to normal.