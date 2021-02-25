Editor’s note: Argus-Courier to change crime coverage

The Argus-Courier will no longer publish the Police Log.

We recognize the weekly report of names and charges can pique reader interest, and we acknowledge that many of the crimes alleged in the weekly feature are troubling, involving physical injury, property loss or damage and drunken driving.

We acknowledge, too, that these reports are rightfully a matter of public record. But not everyone who is arrested is guilty.

Nevertheless, the Argus has a role to play in choosing what information we amplify each week. After deep deliberation, and acknowledging that the sheer volume of records in the police log precludes responsible follow-up on each item, we can no longer amplify this type of crime coverage.

This decision is part of a larger national movement among news outlets to acknowledge how our coverage choices can have lasting and disproportionate impacts on Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as under-resourced residents.

The Argus is committed to public safety reporting, and will continue to strive to keep readers informed of important emergency developments, particularly those that pose an ongoing threat to the public. Major crimes and police activity of high public interest will also continue to receive robust coverage in these pages, as will stories that help illuminate the role law enforcement plays in Petaluma.

If you have any questions about this new policy, please reach out to Editor Tyler Silvy at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com or call 776-8458.