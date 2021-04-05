Educators advocate for caution even as Sonoma County is set to advance to orange tier

As thousands of Sonoma County school children returned to classrooms last week for the first time in more than a year and the county’s coronavirus case rates continue to decline, officials are urging caution and adherence to existing health and safety protocols lest schools be forced to backtrack.

The county’s largest school district, Santa Rosa City Schools, which opened its elementary campuses last week to thousands of students, is not likely to immediately adjust its safety guidelines even as Sonoma County prepares to advance to the less restrictive orange tier in the state’s reopening framework, according to Superintendent Diann Kitamura.

After a year of distance learning and months of increasingly emotional debate over what the return to classrooms would look like in a pandemic, Kitamura said she wants to see how the coming weeks unfold as students, staff and families find their way in the new routines. While elementary students have started the hybrid program of two days on campus, three days of distance learning, the district’s nearly 11,000 secondary students are not scheduled to return to middle and high school campuses until April 26.

“Let’s see the impact of these first couple of weeks for everyone and go from there,” she said.

Sonoma County Superintendent of Education Steve Herrington continued to impart to both school leaders and the community at large what is at stake. If the county continues to advance to the orange tier and then yellow, school activities could eventually look close to normal, he said.

When the county reaches less restrictive tiers, schools can adopt new COVID-19 protocols. Even if the county backtracks and falls back into a more restrictive tier, schools are allowed to keep in place whatever updated plans they had implemented.

“Once you meet those criteria, you don’t have to go backward, but you have to get there and we are working to get there. That is what I want to emphasize,” Herrington said in a webinar with school leaders Tuesday. “We need to get from purple to red, from red to orange, and we can do that in three weeks time and we can move things forward.”

But Herrington, like others, said the return of youth sports, spring break, and the return to campus for thousands of kids and their teachers and staff, are all developments that need to be closely monitored.

Marking one of the first returns of high school students, Healdsburg High was scheduled to welcome students back to campus Monday.

“With school reopening, spring break and Easter gatherings and (last week’s) warning by the CDC director that we are on the cusp of another surge, that is another reason to be very careful about what you are doing and how you are reopening,” Herrington said.

Last week, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky admitted a sense of “impending doom” about case rates nationwide.

“I think the thing that we have to be cautious about is the national CDC director said do not get a false sense of security,” Kitamura said.

Kitamura, like Herrington, is watching the county’s progress on the state’s color tier system, but she is also mindful of the deal just inked with the district’s 900-member teachers union, which has guided the return to school.

Terms of the deal that outline campus health and safety protocols — 6 feet of distance between students, daily temperature checks and surveillance testing — are not required if the county moves to the orange tier, Kitamura said. In fact, the CDC last month updated its guidance for classrooms, saying students can safely sit 3 feet apart, not 6 feet, so long as they are wearing masks.

That has prompted some to push for yet more adjustments to school protocols, she said.

“Parents are wondering why can’t you just do 3 feet,” she said.

Reducing the distance between desks is not insignificant. It would likely mean full-time classes, not the hybrid model, for most students, she said.

“I think we need to get school going for a couple of weeks and see how things go,” she said after campuses reopened Thursday. “We prepared for this, let’s get it right, look at anything that arises from this format and then we can definitely take a look at that.”

And many educators are already looking to the fall. Kitamura, who will retire at the end of June, has vowed to point the county’s largest district toward a full-time, five-day-a-week reopening in August.

But Herrington again sounded a note of caution for all.

“Please know that state and county health officials are not able to predict what conditions will be like in the fall and therefore, are unable to provide any clear direction for how schools can plan,” he wrote in an email to leaders in all 40 school districts. “However, it is anticipated that children will likely not be vaccinated by the fall, which tells us we will likely still be under some health restriction guidelines. While so much is still uncertain, it is advisable to plan using many of the same health and safety procedures under which sites are currently operating.“

Staff Writer Kerry Benefield