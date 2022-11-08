North Bay residents are among the hundreds of thousands of Californians who waited until Tuesday — Election Day — to cast their ballot and exercise their democratic right electing local, state and national officeholders, while also weighing in on a slate of high-impact statewide ballot measures.

Here is the latest from around Sonoma County:

2:30 p.m.: Sonoma Valley Library

Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion was on the mind of 20-year-old Dino Ortega, a self-described democratic-socialist, when he went to the polls Tuesday.

Ortega’s motivation in this midterm election was Proposition 1, a state ballot measure enshrining the right to abortion to the state constitution. “Even though it is going to pass by a wide margin, I still think it’s important to have the younger generation’s voice heard.”

On the economy, Ortega felt that Democrats would be more responsible guiding the country through the highest inflation in 40 years.

“I think there’s a big myth that Republicans are inherently better for the economy. In my opinion, that’s demonstrably untrue… so if I want to vote for the economy, I’d vote for Democrats.”

Former private school teacher and “old school conservative” Martin Marks said he was equally concerned about the “horribly mismanaged” economy and the emergence of “woke” education in schools.

“I’m well off, but as well off as I am, I’m wondering how long I can afford to live in this state with the property tax, the income tax. So that concerns me,” Marks said.

But Marks broke from mainstream Republicans and denied the 2020 election was stolen, saying “There’s been major efforts in every single state to make sure these elections are fair, and I think it’s very damaging to call them into question.”

– Chase Hunter/Sonoma Index-Tribune

2:15 p.m.: Rincon Valley

Sabra Briere, the voting center inspector at the Rincon Valley Regional Library, described voting traffic as "moderate," about what was expected from a midterm election.

Rain and chilly weather is not discouraging east Santa Rosa residents from casting ballots at the Rincon Valley Regional Library, where a steady flow of voters are both dropping off ballots and casting in-person votes all morning and afternoon.

— Martin Espinoza

12:30 p.m.: Santa Rosa

At the vote center in the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, poll worker Kaitlin Magoon was struck by the pace of voting. Workers at the center added more voting booths to accommodate the number of people.

Just past noon, the center had seen 130 people cast an in-person ballot and many more drop off mail in ballots, Magoon said.

“We usually are a lot more busy on Election Day but this seems quite exceptional,” Magoon, who began working elections in 2016, said.

Heidi Wellock, a 56-year-old lifelong Santa Rosa resident, got a ride to the Memorial Building from a friend and planned to take the bus home. She filled her ballot out in person, having done research and made her choices from home in the days prior.

“If you want to get to complain, you be here to vote,” she said. “If you don’t care what’s going on stay at home.”

Driving Wellock’s voting zeal Tuesday were worries about abortion rights and the current state of the Republican Party. “Herschel Walker is an idiot,” she said of the Georgia Senate candidate. “Trump is an idiot.” Wellock said California must respond to such actors by voting to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

9:50 a.m.: Windsor

At the Windsor Bluebird Center, at 9:50 a.m. poll worker Denise Hinton said 56 people had voted in person since they opened the doors at 7 a.m.

Windsor’s vote could shift the voting majority of the town council. Residents are also casting votes for mayor for the first time since Dominic Foppoli resigned amid a storm of sexual assault and rape allegations.

There had been waves of voters dropping ballots off as well and poll workers there said they’d been struck by the number of 18 year olds casting votes for the first time.

Jenna Betry, 20, cast a ballot there in her third election. Young voters were a powerful demographic, she said and should use their voice to “spark change.”

Betry voted for Proposition 1, which would enshrine a right to an abortion and contraception in the state constitution.