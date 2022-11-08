Subscribe

Election Day updates from Sonoma County: City council and school district races dominate ballot

ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 8, 2022, 7:00AM
Updated 12 minutes ago

North Bay residents are among the hundreds of thousands of Californians who waited until Tuesday — Election Day — to cast their ballot and exercise their democratic right electing local, state and national officeholders, while also weighing in on a slate of high-impact statewide ballot measures.

(Press Democrat voting guide for the Nov. 8 election)

Here is the latest from around Sonoma County:

2:30 p.m.: Sonoma Valley Library

Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion was on the mind of 20-year-old Dino Ortega, a self-described democratic-socialist, when he went to the polls Tuesday.

Ortega’s motivation in this midterm election was Proposition 1, a state ballot measure enshrining the right to abortion to the state constitution. “Even though it is going to pass by a wide margin, I still think it’s important to have the younger generation’s voice heard.”

On the economy, Ortega felt that Democrats would be more responsible guiding the country through the highest inflation in 40 years.

“I think there’s a big myth that Republicans are inherently better for the economy. In my opinion, that’s demonstrably untrue… so if I want to vote for the economy, I’d vote for Democrats.”

Former private school teacher and “old school conservative” Martin Marks said he was equally concerned about the “horribly mismanaged” economy and the emergence of “woke” education in schools.

“I’m well off, but as well off as I am, I’m wondering how long I can afford to live in this state with the property tax, the income tax. So that concerns me,” Marks said.

But Marks broke from mainstream Republicans and denied the 2020 election was stolen, saying “There’s been major efforts in every single state to make sure these elections are fair, and I think it’s very damaging to call them into question.”

– Chase Hunter/Sonoma Index-Tribune

2:15 p.m.: Rincon Valley

Sabra Briere, the voting center inspector at the Rincon Valley Regional Library, described voting traffic as "moderate," about what was expected from a midterm election.

— Martin Espinoza

12:30 p.m.: Santa Rosa

At the vote center in the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, poll worker Kaitlin Magoon was struck by the pace of voting. Workers at the center added more voting booths to accommodate the number of people.

Just past noon, the center had seen 130 people cast an in-person ballot and many more drop off mail in ballots, Magoon said.

“We usually are a lot more busy on Election Day but this seems quite exceptional,” Magoon, who began working elections in 2016, said.

Heidi Wellock, a 56-year-old lifelong Santa Rosa resident, got a ride to the Memorial Building from a friend and planned to take the bus home. She filled her ballot out in person, having done research and made her choices from home in the days prior.

“If you want to get to complain, you be here to vote,” she said. “If you don’t care what’s going on stay at home.”

Driving Wellock’s voting zeal Tuesday were worries about abortion rights and the current state of the Republican Party. “Herschel Walker is an idiot,” she said of the Georgia Senate candidate. “Trump is an idiot.” Wellock said California must respond to such actors by voting to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

9:50 a.m.: Windsor

At the Windsor Bluebird Center, at 9:50 a.m. poll worker Denise Hinton said 56 people had voted in person since they opened the doors at 7 a.m.

Windsor’s vote could shift the voting majority of the town council. Residents are also casting votes for mayor for the first time since Dominic Foppoli resigned amid a storm of sexual assault and rape allegations.

There had been waves of voters dropping ballots off as well and poll workers there said they’d been struck by the number of 18 year olds casting votes for the first time.

Jenna Betry, 20, cast a ballot there in her third election. Young voters were a powerful demographic, she said and should use their voice to “spark change.”

Betry voted for Proposition 1, which would enshrine a right to an abortion and contraception in the state constitution.

“I want autonomy and freedom,” she said, and “I’d rather start my family when I want to not the when the government tells me to.”

She also cast a vote to keep the 2020 moratorium on flavored tobacco products in place out of concern for younger people seduced by the products.

“I don’t want my little sister vaping,” Betry said. Her sister is 14 years old.

Locally, Betry voted for Esther Lemus over Rosa Reynoza. She did not have strong feelings between the two candidates, she said, and supported both women’s quest for leadership. She cast her vote for Lemus because of her longer experience in government and because she was more familiar with her than Reynoza.

Lemus is among the women who accused Foppoli of sexual assault.

“I really want to stand by her,” Betry said. “She deserves that and she deserves that power.”

Greg, a 52-year-old Windsor resident who declined to share his last name out of privacy concerns, said he voted for Reynoza, whom he knew personally. Both candidates were capable of running the town, he said, but he felt Reynoza was the better candidate to preserve Windsor’s small town character.

“We’ve been I think manipulated by regional money plays,” Greg said. “Windsor needs to protect itself.”

Greg had opposed a controversial proposal to redevelop the Windsor Town Green that is now defunct. He is now worried about and staunchly opposed the Koi Nation’s proposal to build a tribal casino on Windsor’s eastern edge.

“That would crush us,” he said.

Outside local politics, Greg said he was an independent but voting Democrat because of the current, extreme nature of the Republican Party. His top political issue was preserving national unity and his second was protecting women’s right to abortions.

– Andrew Graham

9:30 a.m.: Petaluma

Tuesday’s rain doesn’t appear to be dampening the turnout in Petaluma, as a steady stream of voters arrived at the City Hall polling place to cast their ballots.

“Today is awesome,” said a poll worker near the front door, indicating the bustling City Hall foyer. For the previous three days, she said – the downtown Petaluma polling place has been open to voters since Saturday – a total of only nine, 11 and 15 voters arrived to vote on each day, with many others stopping by to drop off mail-in ballots.

But those first three days will probably add up to just a fraction of the Election Day turnout, said Jeffrey Arnold, a poll worker serving as lead inspector at the Petaluma City Hall polling location.

“I think that’s mostly out of habit,” he said.

Voters wishing to cast their ballot at the polling place now have several options for doing so, Arnold said, pointing to a touchscreen version that prints out the ballots after they’ve been filled out on the screen – and then promptly erases the digital information – and to a printer that prints out each voter’s individual, still-empty ballot, which they can then fill out in the traditional way.

There’s even a curbside ballot available to voters who park in the handicapped spot and push a button, Arnold said.

Overall, he said, the new options help avoid the use of provisional ballots – and that could ultimately lead to faster vote-counting, because “provisional ballots require more processing.”

– Don Frances

9:15 a.m.: Sonoma

At the Sonoma Valley Regional Library branch in Sonoma, the parking lot was mostly full around 9 a.m., and a trickle of motorists made their way around a horseshoe circuit to plop ballots in the box outside.

Inside the library, the mood was buoyant.

“Someone had to shove in their ballot, the box was so full,” poll worker Pegge Bastress said, pointing to a crate for completed ballots.

Eagerness was running so high in Sonoma, said another poll worker, Patricia Frates, that poll workers heard cars were backing up at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall – which had been a vote center during the June primary, but was not Tuesday. Frates was making calls to get someone to put up a sign there.

People were filling out ballots in the library booths. But despite the drop box outside and the persistent drizzle, others were walking inside to hand-deliver their votes.

“They seem to like that personal contact of coming inside the building,” Frates said.

– Phil Barber

8:20 a.m.: Sebastopol

At the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, poll workers arrived at 6 a.m. to a line of cars waiting at a ballot drop off point outside the building.

Around 20 people had dropped ballots off either at the box or inside the center by 7:30 a.m., according to Rick Olejniczak, lead poll worker at the polling place. Thirteen people had voted in person so far.

“Some people like to drop their ballots off inside,” Olejniczak, 68, said. This is his fourth election cycle as a poll worker.

“They like to see it,” fellow poll worker Tom Bayless, 66, added.

Younger voters were among the early participants at the Sebastopol polling center.

Isabella Rodriguez, 19, dropped her ballot off in person as she cast a vote in her second election. She bemoaned lower participation in non-presidential election cycles.

“People think I don’t need to vote if it’s not for president,” she said. “You still need to vote. These choices are really impactful for us.”

Isaiah Green, 18, was volunteering at the polling center as part of an economics and government class at Quest Forward Academy in Santa Rosa. In between his duties, however, Green plans to cast his first ballot.

“It feels good to influence the direction of the county,” the Sebastopol resident said. “My vote here matters more than in a presidential election since California is not really a swing state.”

William Boschell, 32, rode his bicycle through the rain to cast a ballot and said he was motivated by Sebastopol City Council elections and statewide ballot measures.

A chief concern was passing Proposition 30, which would levy a tax on the state’s wealthiest residents to support electric vehicle incentives, wildfire prevention and other climate change measures, Boschell said.

Locally, he expressed dissatisfaction with Sebastopol’s city council over a lack of affordable housing development and passage of a controversial ordinance restricting RV parking. Civil rights groups have sued the city over the measure.

Boschell, a four-year Sebastopol resident, said he wished there were younger candidates in the city race.

“I voted for what change I could where I could,” he said, “and that’s generally how I vote.”

– Andrew Graham

What’s on the ballot

Sonoma County residents will vote in municipal elections where the council majorities in eight cities are up for grabs: Sebastopol, Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, Windsor and Sonoma.

There are no contested countywide races or ballot measures, but school bonds are up for a vote in six districts. Santa Rosa voters will decide whether to extend an existing quarter-cent sales tax measure that funds police and fire departments as well as the city’s violence prevention programming.

Cloverdale voters are set to decide whether to ban the use and sale of fireworks and Healdsburg residents could vote to allow the city to levy a new tax on businesses in the struggling cannabis industry.

What to do if you witness election interference or voting rights issues?

Federal Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws. You can use an online complaint form (https://civilrights.justice.gov) or call toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Anyone with questions or complaints related to the Americans with Disabilities Act may call the Justice Department at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY), or submit a complaint through the department’s ADA website, at https://www.ada.gov.

Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should be reported immediately to workers in the polling site, or to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters at 707-565-6800. Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local law enforcement through 911.

For related news tips to The Press Democrat, email: pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.

Voters statewide are weighing in on seven ballot measures that would :protect abortion rights in California; legalize sports gambling; boost funding for arts and music education; tighten regulations on dialysis clinics; tax the wealthiest residents for climate change programs, wildfire response and electric vehicles incentives; and reconsider a state ban on flavored tobacco products.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to cruise into a second term following his runaway victory in last year’s recall election. He faces Republican Brian Dahle. Reps. Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson are expected to easily maintain their Northern California congressional seats against challengers Matt Brock and Douglas Brower, respectively.

In the statehouse, incumbents Sen. Mike McGuire and Assembly member Jim Wood are also considered locks to keep their seats.

Haven’t voted yet?

Any registered Sonoma County voter who has not already cast a ballot by mail may do so in person at one of 31 vote centers around the county. Each vote center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Election Day, when hours will be expanded and centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

A list of all vote center locations is available on the Registrar of Voters’ website.

Voters may cast ballots in person at any voting location they choose. No one is assigned to a single place, as of 2022.

At a vote center, in addition to in-person voting, residents may drop off vote-by-mail ballots, receive replacement vote-by-mail ballots and be provided accessible ballot marking devices and language assistance.

Registered voters may also update their voter information, and citizens who are eligible to vote but missed the Oct. 24 voter registration deadline may complete a same-day voter registration form and cast a ballot immediately on-site at one of the vote centers. This includes Election Day.

Voters preferring to vote by mail may return their ballots through the mail (it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar of Voters Office by Nov. 15), by dropping them off at one of the 21 drop boxes located throughout the county or by bringing to a voting center.

For a list and map of all voting centers and official ballot drop boxes in Sonoma County, including the dates and times they are open, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote.

For more information, go to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters website at socovotes.com, call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the Registrar of Voters Office in person at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.

_____

For all Press Democrat election stories, go to bit.ly/3heolUd

The most competitive North Bay statehouse race is for the District 12 Assembly seat being vacated by Marc Levine. That district includes all of Marin County along with Petaluma and Sebastopol and swaths of unincorporated western Sonoma County out to the coast, western Rohnert Park and southern Santa Rosa. Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly and California Coastal Commissioner Sara Aminzadeh are locked in a tight race for the seat.

Look for results to begin posting on pressdemocrat.com as polls close at 8 p.m. and votes roll in.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

