‘Elegant’ hoteliers have their eye on downtown Petaluma

Appellation describes itself as “more than a typical hotel company.”

Co-founded by Charlie Palmer – a celebrity chef with numerous James Beard awards, Michelin stars and TV appearances under his belt – and longtime hospitality-industry executive Christopher Hunsberger, the company says it is “born from an elegant merger of the culinary and hospitality worlds.”

Now they hope to bring that elegant merger to downtown Petaluma, taking a previous proposal for a hotel in the empty lot at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and B Street and rebranding it “Appellation Petaluma.”

“We’re honored and humbled to have this opportunity to be in Petaluma,” Hunsberger said in a recent interview with the Argus-Courier. “We think it’s an amazing destination and we’re real, local people. And we want to demonstrate that we’re like many others here, we’re very much about supporting Petaluma and what has made Petaluma great, and building on that foundation and being a part of the community.”

The current proposal calls for 93 rooms and 3,125 square feet of food and beverage venues, including the city’s first rooftop bar and restaurant incorporating locally sourced food into signature dishes crafted by Palmer himself. It also calls for an underground parking garage that would provide valet parking for up to 58 vehicles using mechanical parking lifts, as well as nearly a dozen bike spaces.

An application for the project (initially dubbed “Hotel Weaver” before Appellation got involved) was submitted by developer EKN Development Group to city officials in April 2022.

The proposal was discussed last January by the city’s Historic and Cultural Preservation Committee, where members expressed concerns over various aspects, including its height of 70 feet, which is 25 feet higher than the downtown Historic District’s standard of 45 feet. It is next scheduled to be discussed, and potentially approved, by the Planning Commission this June.

Both Appellation and EKN leaders are optimistic about the hotel’s prospects, saying they hope to open it in 2026, with construction starting within the next two years.

Ebbie Nakhjavani, CEO of EKN Development, said when he and his team were scoping out a location for the project, the Petaluma Boulevard site seemed ideal from the start, allowing them to design the structure with the city’s history and culture in mind.

Palmer said that approach made his own company a perfect fit for the project.

“That’s what is so special about Appellation as a brand. We’re really about the place and where it’s at,” Palmer said. “As someone who grew up in a small town and someone who’s lived in smaller towns for the last 20 years, we understand being part of the fabric of a community.”

Nakhjavani said his company originally had partnered with a national hospitality brand – but after hearing feedback from the public at community meetings over the past year, he decided to shift the project towards something less corporate and more local.

“With Charlie Palmer’s experience and his team, and Chris’ experience in hotel management, we really wanted to partner with somebody who really understood the assets of Petaluma,” Nakhjavani said.

‘Central hub’

Under the current proposal, the hotel’s ground floor would feature a lobby and a restaurant with interior and exterior seating for 150. The second to fifth floors would include 93 guest rooms and a fitness room. The rooftop, technically the sixth floor, would feature an exterior bar and event space with seating for 56.

With half a dozen hotels in Petaluma, Appellation looks to stand out with its state-of-the-art culinary and artistic scene, and hopes that extending its welcome to the public as a whole will transform the venue into a “central hub” that many in the community, including non-guests, can enjoy on a night out.

Palmer has not released a menu yet, but said he plans to within the next two years. For menu options, he said he intends to reflect Petaluma’s culture in his farm-to-table dishes by involving local food makers such as Cowgirl Creamery and Della Fattoria.

“They’re making some of the best bread in Sonoma County and probably in Northern California in general, and that’s recognized but I think we can help highlight that too,” Palmer said of the famous downtown bakery and cafe. “We want to be part of that world-class community and help it grow and nurture it.”

The seasonal menu will change, he said, “depending on what is happening agriculturally in the community.”

Art and music

Hotel backers also said they intend to incorporate public art into the project, and will create opportunities for locally created art to be displayed in the private hotel rooms as well.

Hunsberger said their phones have been “ringing off the hook” as artists have expressed deep interest in getting involved.

“It’s a great way to demonstrate our commitment to the community,“ he said.

Nakhjavani added, “Art entertains, art enriches. In a lot of our projects we actually incorporate art as a key piece of the design.”

The team also hopes to welcome local musicians to perform in the restaurant and event spaces.

Another Appellation selling point is the “maker space programming” it hosts at its locations, which “offer local craftspeople the chance to share their passion and skills and interact with guests,” according to the company website.

As for the price to stay, hotel backers describe the project as “approachable luxury,” but have not yet provided room rates.

Community outreach In order to introduce the project, and Appellation’s leaders, to Petaluma residents, a community meeting is set to take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at Brooks Note Winery, 426 Petaluma Blvd. N. Registration for the event is encouraged and can be done at https://forms.office.com/r/w3e5shDVhw.

