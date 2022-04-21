Embattled SSU President Judy Sakaki may skip campus open house to avoid overshadowing event

As Sonoma State University prepares to put its best foot forward for hundreds of prospective students and their parents this weekend, officials braced for the possibility that embattled President Judy Sakaki might not attend the annual showcase.

Early indications from her office Wednesday signaled she wanted the event’s focus to be on the students and not on the sexual harassment and retaliation scandal that has broken up her marriage, raised questions about her ability to lead and led to a potential no-confidence vote by the faculty next week.

“President Sakaki (didn’t) want her personal issues being covered by the media to distract from what should be the true focus of the day, which is our students and their families, and why SSU is a wonderful place to study and experience college life,” stated a draft email from the President’s Office obtained by The Press Democrat.

SSU spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez said the email was a draft that was not intended to be shared with the public and that Sakaki had not seen it or approved it.

Asked if Sakaki would attend Saturday’s event, Gonzalez said “she has not made a decision yet.”

“I can say that preparations are being made in the event that President Sakaki doesn’t attend,” Gonzalez said.

Saturday’s Seawolf Decision Day is essentially a campus open house where prospective students and their parents have the opportunity to meet current students, faculty, staff and SSU alumni. Presidents traditionally attend the event.

However, the event comes a week and a half after The Press Democrat first reported revelations that the California State University system paid a $600,000 settlement in January to a former provost, Lisa Vollendorf, to resolve a dispute related to sexual harassment complaints against Sakaki’s husband, Patrick McCallum.

Earlier this week, Sakaki announced she was separating from McCallum. She also disavowed private and public statements McCallum made defending himself and addressing media reports in The Press Democrat and The Los Angeles Times. In those statements, McCallum apologized for behavior that may have made people feel uncomfortable, but he denied that behavior was sexual in nature.

On campus Wednesday, a student “tour guide” who will be hosting potential students and their families on Saturday said the open house will be a “make-or-break” event.

Sean Kenneally, a fourth-year Sonoma State student who is double-majoring in communications and environmental science, said he hopes he doesn’t get any questions about Sakaki.

“This is rough. It’s a whole ‘nother PR scandal like the dead bodies,” Kenneally said, referring to two incidents in recent years where bodies had been found in wooded areas of the campus. Neither was a Sonoma State student.

Kenneally said the scandal surrounding Sakaki and her estranged husband is just another blow to the university. It comes as the school is struggling with a serious budget shortfall and difficulty attracting students, some of whom have concerns about the potential impact of wildfires.

“It makes the brand worse,” he said. “Half the time we don’t get kids coming because of wildfires.”

On Wednesday, the campus was sparsely populated, though some students did take advantage of a few hours of sun before late afternoon rains arrived. Some on campus described the campus as a “ghost town” still struggling from the impact of the pandemic.

Faculty prepares for potential no-confidence vote

On Thursday, the Executive Committee of the Academic Senate will decide whether to forward a proposed vote of no confidence in Sakaki's leadership to the entire faculty membership. A group of about seven faculty members crafted the language of the resolution over the past several days, said Talena Sanders, associate professor of communications and media studies.

Vote of No Confidence Resolution.pdf

“President Sakaki’s handling of allegations involving her husband and her alleged retaliation against the previous provost have undermined enforcement of university policies, damaged the public image of the university and cost the system financially,” the proposed 800-word resolution states.

It also criticizes her overall stewardship of the 7,200-student campus in Rohnert Park.

“The president has overseen a decline of university enrollments and budgets. She has delegated nearly all of her responsibilities to subordinates, and she has not engaged with students, staff, or faculty in meaningful ways to plan for the future of the university,” the resolution states.

Sanders said she was motivated to pursue the resolution after reading the details of the women's experiences with McCallum and the retaliation they said they faced for speaking out about it.