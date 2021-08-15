Emergency alert systems to be tested in Sonoma County

Two different emergency alert systems will be tested throughout Sonoma County on Tuesday.

NOAA Weather Radio owners throughout the county can expect an alert, as well as SoCoAlert subscribers in Santa Rosa’s evacuation zones of Montecito Heights and Fountaingrove 2, according to a Sonoma County news release.

“We want to make sure everyone’s prepared and alert, so take these tests seriously,” said Matt Brown, Sonoma County communications specialist. “If there are real emergencies out there, this is the best way people can know about it. We want people to be prepared to mobilize if necessary.”

The first test is a singular emergency message that will be received by all NOAA Weather Radios countywide. The alarm will sound around noon, followed by a test message and a closing alarm tone, according to the news release.

Compatible radios may show the text “Civil Emergency Message” across their displays.

Weather radio owners are encouraged to check that civil emergency messages are enabled in order to take part in this test, officials said.

The second test will be in the form of an email, text message and/or phone call sent to about 4,000 residents in Montecito Heights at 1 p.m., and 10,000 residents in the Fountaingrove 2 at 1:15 p.m.

Montecito Heights and Fountaingrove 2 were the chosen evacuation zones to test because they’re known to be fire-prone and county officials wanted to make sure residents are “on high-alert,” Brown said.

The designated test zone residents should register for SoCoAlerts, double check that their cell phone sounds are turned on and that airplane mode or “do not disturb” are off because it will prevent them from hearing the test alert, according to the news release.

If residents want to find their evacuation zone, they can check socoemergency.org/evacuation-map or call 2-1-1 for over-the-phone assistance.

The weather radio alerts will test expanded use of an existing non-weather emergency alert system, say sthe release. It will also test the effectiveness of about 12,000 NOAA Weather Radios that the City of Santa Rosa gave out to residents, a project funded by a $318,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The test alerts sent to evacuation zone residents, will be used to compare two different alert system, Everbridge in Montecito Heights and CodeRED in Fountaingrove 2. Both systems utilize SoCoAlert subscribers.

“We will see which ones work best and make sure everyone’s prepared for potential disasters,“ Brown said.

All test alerts will be canceled if there is an extreme weather forecast to avoid confusion, Brown said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.