Petaluma police and fire departments will be holding an emergency response training Wednesday near the area of Stony Point Road and Petaluma Boulevard North, according to a police advisory message.

The training will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Leisure Lake Mobile Home Park “to help our personnel train for critical incidents that may occur in our city,” according to the message.

This device is unable to display framed content.

People in the surrounding areas “may see police cars, fire trucks and ambulances” from Petaluma personnel and neighboring agencies who will also participate in the training.

There may also be “mild traffic conditions during the time,” the message said.

