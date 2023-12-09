The recent loss of a critically endangered Pacific leatherback sea turtle found ensnared in derelict crabbing gear near the Farallon Islands has cast a pall over the troubled commercial fishing fleet as it struggles to stay afloat in a world of reduced crabbing opportunities and other restrictions.

Described by an attorney with Earthjustice as “a gut punch,” the death of the rare, migratory turtle has fueled calls for less risky crabbing methods and was cited Thursday by California Fish and Wildlife Director Chuck Bonham as just one more reason to postpone the start of this year’s Dungeness crab season for a third time.

The massive turtles exist at the brink of extinction, particularly those hatched on beaches in Indonesia and the Solomon Islands, where they begin their journey across the Pacific Ocean. They often migrate up to 10,000 miles, to forage on jellyfish and other “gelatinous prey,” state and federal wildlife agencies say. Their presence off the California coast has declined by about 90% over the past three decades.

The Nov. 24 discovery that one had died in crabbing gear “is a worst-case scenario, both for this critically endangered sea turtle population and for California’s Dungeness crab fishery,” said Ashley Blacow-Draeger, Pacific policy and communications manager for Oceana.

A continued wait for Dungeness crab season was almost inevitable in any case, given a succession of endangered humpback whale entanglements this year were sufficient to trigger action by the state to prevent more harm.

Four humpback whales have been found entangled in California commercial crabbing gear since June, including one discovered Nov. 11.

The delay announced Thursday means it will now be at least New Year’s Day before commercial crabbers can harvest what was once a staple on North Coast Thanksgiving dinner tables.

For years, the commercial season launched in mid-November each year in waters south of Point Arena. A 2017 lawsuit against the state by the Center for Biological Diversity under the Endangered Species Act forced Fish and Wildlife to develop new management protocols to reduce the risk of whale and sea turtle entanglements.

The result has been late starts and early closures of the crabbing season almost consistently since March 2019, robbing crabbers of the chance to profit from high demand over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. The season used to run Nov. 15 to June 30.

Though still abundant in the fishing grounds this year, humpback whales have begun migrating to their southern breeding grounds in Central America and southern Mexico. But there still are enough of them foraging off the Bay Area and Central Coast to present a risk of further entanglement if crabbers were allowed to drop their pots in the ocean now, the state said.

The next risk assessment, scheduled Dec. 19, will determine if the season can open soon.

“If historical patterns hold true, we should see a pretty marked reduction in whales off the coast in mid-December,” said Ryan Bartling, a senior environmental scientist with the state wildlife agency. “That’s only a few weeks off.”

The potential presence of rare Pacific leatherback sea turtles in the area raises the stakes, however, though they are too cryptic an animal to be surveyed easily, Bartling said.

Bartling said the recent entanglement involved an adult or subadult turtle, estimated at 1,000 pounds, found in about 100 feet of water by a state Fish and Wildlife crew checking for lost crab gear in the Marine Protected Area around the Farallones. It was tangled in rope and buoys and submerged in the water, and thus couldn’t breathe. There were no other injuries or signs of ill-health.

It’s believed the gear became lost outside the Marine Protected Area, where no fishing is allowed, and likely got washed into the area during a storm, he said.

An identification tag on one of the buoys led officials to the owner, who said he hadn’t fished in the area since the 2020-21 season, Bartling said.

The turtle only came across the gear recently, though, and since they’re all pursuing the best supply of jellyfish, “it’s reasonable to assume there could be others,” he said.

Geoff Shester, California campaign director and senior scientist for Oceana and a member of the California Dungeness crab Fishing Gear Working Group, said commercial crabbers are not to blame for the state of the sea turtles. At risk of incidental capture by other fisheries, they also are threatened by turtle hunting, vessel strikes, pollution and egg collection. Their nesting areas have been badly disrupted by coastal development.