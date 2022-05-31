Erin Dinday new Petaluma Junior High principal

Petaluma City Schools has filled another principal vacancy by hiring Erin Dinday to be new principal of Petaluma Junior High School.

Dinday began working as a Petaluma Schools administrator at Petaluma High School in July of 2019. During her time at Petaluma, she found it necessary to shift, redirect and review her approach to supporting students and staff in response to the effects of the COVID pandemic.

She said she is proud of the work she and her colleagues have done over these last three years to help Petaluma and its students move forward in light of so much change and so many unknowns.

Dinday joined Petaluma City Schools after spending two years as vice principal of Martinez Junior High School. She said she leans on her nine years of secondary teaching experience - two as an instructional coach, with a focus on Educational Technology and Project Based Learning - when determining how to effect change as an educational leader.

Dinday taught at both the junior high and high school levels and has a keen interest in the transition between eighth and ninth grade.

Dinday enters the role of principal at Petaluma Junior High School with a passion for fostering opportunities for students to grow into their best selves.

She said she is excited to partner with her Petaluma Junior High School colleagues because she recognizes that a focus on building relationships, employing one’s strengths, and fostering empathy is the foundation of a successful school.

She emphasized that everyone has a role to play in moving a school forward. She said she is dedicated to building students’ self-efficacy as well as their intrinsic motivation to learn and to be good people.

Dinday was awarded her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Literature from the University of California, San Diego, and a Masters of Arts Degree in Publishing from Napier University in Edinburgh, Scotland.