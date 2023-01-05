A Sonoma County jail inmate who escaped earlier this week was found and taken back into custody Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The inmate, John Avilla III, 39, of Petaluma, had been missing for about 49 hours since he fled from the Sonoma County jail on Tuesday.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detectives located Avilla about 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

He was found in an apartment, taken back into custody and transported to the Sonoma County jail.

The Sheriff's Office did not say why Avila went to that particular apartment.

Avilla will be charged for escaping the jail. Depending on what the investigation about his escape turns up, he could face more charges, according to Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Juan Valencia.

Detectives located Avilla through information they obtained during the investigation, Valencia said. They did not indicate if the information was given through tips.

Detectives are still investigating how Avilla traveled the 22 miles from the jail in northeast Santa Rosa to the apartment complex in north Petaluma.

Avilla fled about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday from the jail’s loading dock, according to a news release from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Avilla had been in custody since Nov. 14, 2022, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint filed last year in Sonoma County Superior Court, the theft involved a 2001 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Avilla’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Avilla is charged with one felony count each of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a forged instrument. He’s also charged with three misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification to law enforcement.

Court records show Avilla has felony arrests dating back to November 2004 when he was arrested and later convicted in a grand theft case.

The latest criminal complaint also lists three prior convictions for Avilla related to auto theft.

Avilla was convicted in Sonoma County Superior Court of driving or taking a vehicle without consent in March 2018 and in December 2020. He was also convicted of vehicle theft in Mendocino County Superior Court at an unspecified date before being sentenced August 2015.

Staff Writter Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

