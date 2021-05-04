Esmeralda Moseley looks back at her decade at Flowery Elementary

While an undergraduate student at Santa Clara University, Esmeralda Sanchez Moseley volunteered in a dual immersion classroom and immediately became excited at the notion of students not having to lose one language to learn another.

In the 22 years since, she has worked as an elementary teacher, literacy specialist, vice-principal, staff developer and principal - teaching, supporting, and leading in school environments focused on multilingual learners.

“My parents were my role models and instilled the importance of service and leadership,” she said, about growing up in Woodland in a Spanish-speaking home. “As a second language learner, I often felt I had to give up a part of my identity in order to assimilate and embrace my schooling experience in English.”

Moseley, 45, was named principal of Sonoma’s only dual immersion campus - Flowery Elementary School - in 2009. In late March, she announced that she will be leaving Flowery to become director of educational services of the Petaluma City School District. The Index-Tribune asked Moseley to look back over her 12-year tenure at Flowery.

During your time at Flowery, what are you most proud of?

I am most proud of our school community. It comprises a diverse group of students, families and staff who come together in support of a common vision: bilingualism, biliteracy and sociocultural competence.

Our staff has worked hard over the years to enhance and refine the program. Flowery is known as one of the most successful long-standing dual immersion programs in Sonoma County.

I’m proud of the teachers and staff who have inspired me with their creativity and commitment. Our team is highly collaborative and always looking for ways to innovate and enhance classroom experiences.

I appreciate our past and current parents and the ways they have participated and given so much to the school over the years. I’m proud of the upgrades to our school site such as our latest modernization project which includes a new library media center, retrofitted multipurpose room, new habitat garden and brand new playground structures through the generous support of our PTO and Impact 100.

I’m also deeply proud of our current students and alumni and the ways they have embraced the principles of dual language throughout their academic career and life.

What will you miss?

Flowery is a place of joy and I will miss all of the daily interactions and excitement in our classrooms, community events and the overall campus feel.

What unique value does Flowery provide to the community?

Flowery’s dual immersion program is an example of how a school can harness the beauty and power of two languages to elevate and amplify the importance of educating children to live in a linguistically diverse and multicultural world. Students develop academics by engaging in cross-cultural experiences with a focus on collaboration and communication. The third goal of dual immersion is the development of sociocultural competence. In today’s world, I can’t think of a more important skill to develop in our young learners.

When you walk into our classrooms you see the way our teachers build community and create an environment where students naturally take risks to speak in their first and second language. Our students engage in the community as bilingual members. They embrace cultural diversity and contribute positively to the spaces and places they engage in across the Valley.

What challenges still lie ahead for the school?

As Flowery transitions from the pandemic back to regular schooling, we face many of the same challenges as other schools. We need to focus on providing safe learning environments that provide space for connection, expression and re-engagement.

Many of our students have been away from an immersion environment for over a year. As a result, staff will need to be creative and intentional in providing authentic opportunities for language development while simultaneously assessing learning needs to address essential academic standards and prioritizing social-emotional wellness.

What traits do you feel are important as the district searches for a new Flowery principal?

An individual who embraces a community-minded approach and is passionate about dual language immersion. Someone who is equity-focused that will continue to ensure there is a culture of inclusion and a sense of belonging for all members of the community. A person who is a good listener, compassionate and able to lead a strong team. Most of all, someone who is a fierce advocate for all children and will keep their needs at the center of all decision-making.

Do you have a message for the community as you prepare to move on to your next opportunity?

I’m grateful for the trust our community extended to me in caring for the best interests of the students. Flowery has a history of advocacy, building bonds between students and families and working together as a community for the success of all students.

The school needs to continue this approach and build on these strengths as it transitions to full instruction in the fall.

I will always be a champion of Flowery and continue to support all SVUSD schools as a member of the Sonoma Valley community.